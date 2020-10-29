A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for socialism and a slap across the face of every serviceman and woman who has ever fought and died for our great country.
There is a reason we broke away from England when we were a colony — we wanted to self-govern and be free. Our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights for a reason; they both will go away under socialism if Biden wins.
To anyone who thinks of voting for him, remember this, those freebies he promises, they will come at a price: our freedom.
Research socialism on the internet, do your homework, then decide.
Also, Biden supports abortion, even very late in pregancy. Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris are enemies of the Second Amendment, they want to defund our military and defund our police, which both will leave us unprotected in different ways.
The Democratic Party was once a great party, but in recent years it has embraced radical extremism and socialism; its ideas are terrorifying and not good for America — definitely not good for our freedoms.
Join me, as an American and as a patriot, in voting for President Donald Trump — to save our freedoms, our constitution and our country.
David Witt, Turtlepoint, Pa.