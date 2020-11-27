Answered prayers: Those words come to mind with the news that local attorneys Jack Hart and Ed Wagner have donated a beautiful new home to the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean.
The building’s location, 214 N. Barry St., should allow the African American Center to work closely with the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College to provide exhibits and programming that will interest students and community residents.
It’s just a short drive from St. Bonaventure University, too, which offers another opportunity for collaboration.
It’s conveniently located — an easy walk from North Union Street — with plenty of parking nearby. It’s hard to imagine a better location.
In its new home, the center will be better able to raise awareness about the history of Black people in this country and about their contributions to American society. It’s easy to imagine the center growing from being a local resource to a regional one.
Mssrs. Wagner and Hart have made a truly significant gift to the community — something to be thankful for during this holiday season.
Patrick Vecchio, Olean