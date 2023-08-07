ALBANY (TNS) — Kathy Hochul’s administration was not especially fond of my recent column. Not that I was surprised.
After all, I criticized the state’s Democratic governor for doing too little to assist with a migrant wave that Hochul herself has called “a large-scale humanitarian crisis” beyond the scope of local governments. I said her administration — including the departments of Labor and Health and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance — should be involved in developing a comprehensive approach.
A few suggestions: Ensure that migrants are placed near jobs, stores and public transportation. Give schools facing an influx of students a heads up. Explain what’s happening to local residents to quell fear and misinformation.
None of this seems especially controversial. It’s basic stuff.
Wouldn’t it be great, I asked, if New York had a person who could step in and mediate these disputes, who could bring order to the chaos, who could lend a reassuring hand, who could ensure that upstate communities are notified of migrant arrivals before buses pull into town? Where, I asked, is the governor?
Hochul spokesman Avi Small countered that I underplayed what she has been doing.
Small noted, for example, that the state has provided sites, including the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Manhattan, for migrant housing. He said the governor has been pressuring the federal government to provide more. He stressed the budget approved by the Legislature included $1 billion to help New York City house, relocate and support the new arrivals.
“This is very expensive,” Hochul told reporters last week. “The city is putting in an extraordinary amount of money. We need more help from the federal government. I’ve had this conversation with the president.”
I considered Small’s points. But I’m still not convinced Hochul is doing enough.
That isn’t to say the migrant problem is the governor’s fault. As I said, immigration is a federal issue that needs to be addressed by Congress and Joe Biden’s administration. The latter, in particular, needs to be doing much more as waves of asylum-seekers arrive in New York City from states on the southern border.
Nor is it Hochul’s fault that New York City is the only major city with a right-to-shelter law requiring it to house migrants. That makes the city an especially appealing destination and places demands on Eric Adams that other mayors don’t face.
Adams, in turn, says he has little choice but to move upstate some of the more than 90,000 migrants who have arrived in the city. “Our cup has basically runneth over,” claimeth the mayor.
Those factors don’t preclude more state involvement. Given that Adams’ decision to shelter migrants upstate has led to lawsuits, acrimony and confusion, the state should step in and do more. This is now a statewide problem — a downstate vs. upstate conflict, an internecine struggle — that Albany is uniquely obligated to address, especially when an overwhelmed Adams is so clearly bungling things.
Consider Rotterdam, where the recent placement of more than 200 migrants in a motel took local officials by surprise and evicted residents with nowhere to go. A more active state role could have prevented that from happening and perhaps quelled the resulting bitterness and turbulence.
Doing so would have required political courage, of course. If the Hochul administration gets involved in relocation decision, some voters will focus their anger on the governor. That doesn’t mean she shouldn’t step in.
Instead, relocation decisions are in the hands of Adams and DocGo, a private company hired by New York City to relocate migrants. The situation was obviously problematic even beforeThe New York Times reported that migrants who were moved upstate say they have been threatened or deceived by DocGo employees and representatives, with some saying they’re being treated like prisoners.
Those allegations only heighten the need for state involvement and coordination. They only illustrate the problems inherent in allowing the Adams administration to house migrants in scattershot locations around the state, in some cases distant from potential employers and courts handling asylum cases.
The problem isn’t going to go away. It might get worse.
Last week, a federal judge struck down a Biden administration measure, implemented in May, that sharply limited who could apply for asylum. The judge, Jon Tigar of the U.S. District Court in Northern California, struck down a similar Trump administration rule in 2019.
The impact of that decision remains to be seen, of course. But it could mean more migrants arriving in New York, which without better planning and coordination could lead to more problems like those experienced in Rotterdam and other communities upstate.
It doesn’t need to play out that way. The governor, I maintain, needs to do more.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)