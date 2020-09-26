Many restaurants pipe in music as a backdrop while patrons dine. In some, I’ve found, the music is subtle, almost unnoticeable, like what we call “elevator music.”
The tune might be familiar but isn’t the original. The flow has been arranged so as to appeal to ears of any age. From inside a real elevator once, I heard familiar songs but they were instrumental. It was kind of like “Lawrence Welk plays the Beatles Songbook,” or the Mantovani Orchestra performs film scores you recognize.
It wasn’t unpleasant but felt like a lame attempt at trying to please everyone.
My friends and I have been in restaurants where the music is so loud we’ve asked if it could be turned down. It wasn’t about being not our style. We just couldn’t hear each other talk. At one chain, we were told they weren’t allowed to touch the music system — corporate policy.
I’ve recently been patronizing a little restaurant in downtown Olean that plays a variety of genres. These aren’t like Big Band one moment and rock the next, but a consistent loop.
One day it was kind of “rockish,” but I recognized a song I liked. I think it was called, “She Talks to Angels.” That day, I wished I knew more about who the artists were so I could check some out as they were from an era later than “my” time.
This morning, the same restaurant gave us a background of 1960s, music that was right up my alley. It wasn’t too loud and we could converse, but we both noticed different songs being played. They connected us to an earlier time, like offering a magic carpet ride to the past.
One was a group that brought its music into the U.S. as part of what we knew as “The British Invasion” after the Beatles first appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” I couldn’t remember the band’s name but the song transported me to my teen years.
I shared how every Saturday morning my sister and I had to clean our house on the Happy Hollow Road and sang along and danced our way through the Top 30 or 40. The radio station was Buffalo’s WKBW and I remember the hijinks of popular radio hosts such as Danny Neaverth and Joey Reynolds. My companion also remembered how we’d write down the songs as ranked to see if our favorites reached No. 1.
One day since I’ve been home again, I saw Neaverth on network TV. All those years ago, I never knew what he looked like but it was fun rocking through the day with these disc jockeys we felt we knew.
When the restaurant’s system cranked out some smoky-voiced Dusty Springfield, I remembered getting to the drive-in early and hearing her songs coming through the speakers on the poles that existed long before you could tune in on your car radio. If you remember hanging them inside your window, you might be getting a little up there in age, like me.
America’s response to “the invasion” left us feeling like we lived in California and knew how to surf and talk beach lingo along with The Beach Boys and Jan and Dean, even though we lived here in these Enchanted Mountains and had likely never yet seen an ocean unless your family had relatives in Florida.
Some music takes on a life of its own and crosses generations. It was like that when my friend and I heard, “Unchained Melody,” by the Righteous Brothers. At our school dances, it was one you hoped would be played, whether from a juke box or a teen band because it was aslow dance. My friend said it was the special song played at their wedding.
The classic is well-known today, not just by people who heard it when it was popular in the ‘60s on stations like WKBW, but because it was used in an iconic scene in “Ghost.” When Demi Moore sits at the potter’s wheel and her deceased husband’s character played by Patrick Swayze reaches from behind her, it’s goosebump romantic. For some of us, it doesn’t matter how many times you’ve watched it, the scene resonates and a lot of it is because of the music selection.
Another Righteous Brothers hit that made the movies, “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling,” plays while a bunch of service members get to crooning in the Tom Cruise led “Top Gun.” This was one of the first movies we ever owned when VCR players came on the scene, along with “Witness” with Harrison Ford. That one has a memorable scene where a song is used when he gets the old car radio operating and coaxes the Amish woman to dance with him. You just know the classic song, too, and can identify.
Music really can be like a magic carpet ride across time and memory. One thing does annoy me, however. It cheapens things for me when they use “our” music to sell hamburgers or other products. That I could do without.
