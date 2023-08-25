Asylum seekers have been flooding into New York state for the better part of the past year, more than 100,000 so far, starting in New York City.
In recent months, city Mayor Eric Adams has sought to share his city’s burden with the rest of the state by shipping some of these immigrants upstate, including to communities in our area like Albany and Rotterdam.
All these months. Yet it took Gov. Kathy Hochul until yesterday, August 24, to finally stand up publicly and urge the federal government for help.
What took so long? And how long can we expect to wait for the federal government to respond with the help needed to address the problem?
While New York City has had decades of experience dealing with surges of immigrants, upstate communities have absolutely no experience, or funding, in dealing with this kind of situation.
Upstate has few facilities in which to house large numbers of immigrants (unless they kick welfare recipients out of local motels). It has no experience addressing the problems of foreign migrants. It has no funding to accommodate hundreds of people suddenly in need of housing, social services, medical care and schooling. Plus, upstate communities got absolutely no warning from the state or the city of New York that these people were coming here.
In her 10-minute address Thursday, the governor finally publicly called out the Biden Administration for its lack of help for the state.
“We’ve managed thus far without substantive support from Washington,” the governor said. “This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be resolved through the federal government.”
She should have said that months ago.
Remember, Hochul, Adams and Biden are all Democrats, as is the majority leader of the U.S. Senate, Charles Schumer, and the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, both New Yorkers.
None of that should guarantee preferential treatment for the state, but it at least should give us an opportunity to be heard when we come calling. That’s the way politics is supposed to work — you use your connections to get on the radar.
Until now, Hochul has, unsuccessfully, tried to get assistance behind the scenes, a tactic she obviously realized wasn’t working in terms of either getting the federal aid the state needs or in convincing her increasingly dissatisfied constituents that she was doing enough to address the problem.
Her main focus appears to be expediting federal clearance to allow the immigrants to be able to work in the state, an action she says will allow these displaced individuals to support themselves while also providing help to local businesses struggling to find workers. It’s just one avenue that needs to be addressed, but it’s an important one.
It’s good that the governor had finally decided to take a more active and public role in securing federal assistance for New York for a situation largely perpetuated by the federal government’s failure to resolve it.
And it’s good she finally utilized the bully pulpit she has as governor of New York to command a response from an administration of her own political party.
But what took her so long? And will her belated effort be enough?
— Tribune News Service