Even $53 billion isn’t enough for Harvard University to pay for its students’ food. The university with the world’s largest endowment is encouraging its graduate students to apply for food stamps, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Harvard’s Health Services office recently circulated a flier to graduate students, encouraging them to participate in the SNAP program, Yahoo Finance reported. “Fuel your body & stock your pantry. Did you know that grad students may qualify for assistance paying for food & groceries?” the flyer read.
With a $53 billion endowment, Harvard pays its graduate students — who work for the university doing research and teaching classes, while getting their degree — $40,000. That’s often not enough to cover housing, food and other expenses, especially living in Cambridge, Mass, where the cost of living is 73% higher than the national average.
The Harvard Graduate Students Union argued the university should pay its approximately 4,000 graduate students more, so they don’t need SNAP. Average SNAP benefits are $121 per month, per person. If every one of the 4,000 graduate students received benefits, it would cost $484,000.
They have been on strike twice in recent years, in part due to the low pay from the university. A contract signed in 2020 promised graduate students a 2.8% pay raise. Surely a university with tens of billions of dollars can afford to pay its student workers more, instead of relying on the taxpayer-funded social safety net to subsidize its greed.
LA HOTEL DESTROYED
The number of homeless people in Los Angeles has increased so much that it necessitated housing people in the 294-room boutique Mayfair Hotel, where they caused $11.5 million in damage.
Homeless guests shattered windows, vandalized bathrooms, and tore carpet off the floor, The Los Angeles Times reported. The Mayfair Hotel participated in Project Roomkey, a federally funded program that turned LA hotels temporary homeless shelters.
The property damage was coupled with aggressive and violent behavior, with homeless people threatening staff, destroying property, screaming, and yelling obscenities. One instance relayed to the Times involved a male resident assaulting another resident and being escorted away by police.
The property damage to the hotel is costing the city $11.5 million, and the city plans to spend another $83 million to buy, renovate, and upgrade the property and convert it into homeless housing once again.
However, residents, business and property owners are objecting to the move, saying they don’t want to see the same conditions hurt their community again.
“The neighborhood is still recovering from Project Roomkey,” said Ruben Lares, who lives across from the hotel, The Times reported. “The purchase of the Mayfair would just completely destroy the community once again.”
At a recent townhall meeting, residents described seeing open-air drug use, discarded hypodermic needles, antisocial behavior, and criminal activity, The Times reported.
Mayor Karen Bass has said the hotel will be “completely different” from Project Roomkey once it is city-owned and coupled with critical social services. But it’s doubtful the planned relocating of people from Skid Row to the hotel will improve the neighborhood.
Cities spending tens of millions of dollars to house homeless individuals — in many cases, drug users — need to also consider the needs of the people who already live and work in those neighborhoods.