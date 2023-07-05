One of the problems with the Legislature only being in Albany for half the year is that they leave a lot of common-sense public safety measures on the table to be dealt with in the future.
One such bill is legislation sponsored by local Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner that would close a loophole in the state's DWI laws by expanding the use of ignition interlock systems that prevent drunk people from operating their vehicles.
The devices allow an individual to continue to use their vehicle, as long as they first blow into the breathalyzer device to prove they're not drunk.
If the device detects a set level of alcohol, the car won't start. These devices often have a camera to prevent sober people from starting the car and allowing the convicted driver to operate the vehicle.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has found that mandatory interlock laws reduce drunk driving deaths by 16%, and that if all states without such laws adopted them, more than 500 additional lives could be saved each year.
And a 2016 California study concluded that the devices are 74% more effective in reducing DWI recidivism than license suspension alone during the first six months after conviction and 45% more effective over the course of a year.
But a loophole in New York state law allows judges to order those convicted of DWI to either install the device or give up their car. At first, that sounds reasonable: No car, no drunk driving, right?
But that option opens the door to the person operating another vehicle that they don't own that doesn't have such a device. The logic behind requiring the individual to install the device on their own vehicle is that the person will drive their own car and therefore is more likely to use the interlock system to ensure they're not trying to drive drunk.
The bill would require first-time offenders convicted of a Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Ability Impaired to have breathalyzers installed in their vehicle or any vehicle they operate for a set time period, determined by the nature of the crime and compliance with the sentence.
Some say the cost of installing the devices prohibitive and unfairly punishes poor people. But the devices end up costing convicted drunk drivers only about $3 per day, about the cost of a cup of coffee. And the bill allows for lower fines and financial penalties for those who install the devices.
The goal of this legislation is to save lives.
Yet while the Senate passed the bill, the Assembly didn't act on it — an actual danger of legislators leaving Albany before the people's business is complete.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS