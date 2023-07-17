During Congress’ most recent District Work Period, I had the privilege of hosting roundtable discussions in four communities across our district – Elmira, Lancaster, Belmont, and Olean –focused on finding effective solutions to the deadly fentanyl crisis that has plagued our communities.
The roundtable discussions brought together a diverse group of participants, including local leaders, government officials, dedicated law enforcement officers, experienced health professionals, and the powerful voices of concerned citizens who have witnessed the devastating effects of this crisis firsthand. Together, these individuals brought forth a wealth of knowledge, passion, and determination to safeguard their communities from this poison.
In May, I voted to pass H.R. 467, the HALT Fentanyl Act — a crucial piece of legislation that aims to move fentanyl and related substances to Schedule I status permanently and will ensure that law enforcement agencies have the necessary tools to take these dangerous drugs off of our streets. Moreover, it emphasizes the importance of research into fentanyl-related substances, allowing us to better understand their impact on public health.
We must take immediate action to address the fentanyl crisis. Lives are on the line, and the statistics are alarming. In 2022 alone, over 109,000 individuals died of drug overdoses, with approximately 75,000 deaths attributed to synthetic opioids, primarily illicit fentanyl or fentanyl-related substances. Shockingly, fentanyl is the leading cause of death among adults aged 18-49.
Al Robinson, President of the Rebecca Rose Recovery Center and a pastor in Lovejoy, joined my roundtable in Lancaster to share his heartbreaking experience, saying, “Black communities are burying our people every week for cocaine and fentanyl overdoses. Every week, I’m getting calls from screaming mothers about their children overdosing on gummy worms laced with an analog of fentanyl.”
Stories like Al’s are all too similar experiences in communities across Western New York and the entire United States. Wellsville Police Chief Timothy O’Grady, who joined my roundtable in Allegany County, said his department is experiencing drug overdose calls several times a week. The majority of police officers in our communities are carrying Narcan spray, as they can expect to encounter overdoses on their patrol. It’s clear that America must take immediate action to address this epidemic.
The temporary class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances has proven effective in curbing the creation and distribution of new variants of these substances. Expert testimony before the Energy and Commerce Committee revealed that the temporary order has effectively halted the production and distribution of fentanyl-related substances over the past five years.
However, temporary measures alone are not enough to address this unique threat to our communities. By enacting the HALT Fentanyl Act and making the class-wide scheduling order permanent, we would provide a solid foundation for law enforcement to continue their critical work in safeguarding Americans from this deadly epidemic. This week’s conversations show that this crisis requires a comprehensive approach, prioritizing substance use disorder treatments and harm reduction techniques.
I want to thank those who participated in these roundtable discussions and lent their voices to this critical conversation. Together, we can make a difference and combat this devastating drug, saving lives and building stronger, healthier communities.
(Rep. Langworthy represents the 23rd Congressional District of New York, including Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties and parts of Erie County.)