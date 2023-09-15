ALBANY (TNS) — At this point, it’s almost cliche to note the stunning incompetence of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
The agency is tasked with pushing one of the world’s most desired products and yet somehow it can’t find a way to get that product to market. The office is producing excellent evidence for libertarian arguments about government inefficiency and bureaucratic ineptitude. Is it really this hard to open a network of pot shops?
The consequences were on full display Tuesday, when angry farmers, processors and wannabe retailers flooded a Cannabis Control Board meeting and vented about what the botched marijuana rollout has meant. Actually, vented isn’t a strong enough word for the rage and despair directed at board members.
“This ruined my life,” said Jeanette Miller, a Niagara County resident, who said she has 500 pounds of marijuana sitting and rotting. “I feel like I’m going to hang myself.”
What will New York do to help small farmers like Miller, people who believed all the promises and trusted that the state could make this work?
It’s going to screw them. New York is about to hand retail licenses to deep-pocketed medical marijuana firms who, among other advantages, will be allowed to grow indoors. In other words, the small farmers are like a country general store sitting near a new Walmart. They don’t stand a chance.
“We have lost millions of dollars. We have done everything right and I can’t feed my children,” said Steuben County farmer Tess Interlicchia, who also said she’s sitting on mounds of unmovable product. “I beg of you to stand up for what is right so you may sleep at night.”
Will board members and others in state government have trouble sleeping? Do they care about the mess they’ve made? It would be nice to think so, but I haven’t heard many expressions of remorse.
Left obscured are questions about whether the state should even be getting into the cannabis business. I agree with the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana, but I nevertheless found myself nodding along in agreement as I read the lawsuit filed recently by the Cannabis Impact Prevention Coalition, which is challenging the legality and morality of the state effort.
The coalition notes that the state is eagerly promoting a product that is not only illegal on the federal level but generally not good for people. Yes, lots of things can be detrimental, including alcohol, and that alone doesn’t mean they should be outlawed. But there’s a big difference between allowing adults to make their own choices about engaging in something unhealthy and using public money to encourage it.
“The Dormitory Authority of New York will be financing the establishment and development of the marijuana trafficking operations that (state agencies) have named ‘adult use retail cannabis dispensaries,’” the lawsuit says, noting that the authority typically builds health and education infrastructure. “Instead, DASNY would become the biggest marijuana trafficking landlord in New York.”
Hey college kids! The folks that build your dorm also opened the pot shop down the street! But, um, you know, don’t use until you’re 21. Wink, wink.
The lawsuit notes all sorts of dumb behavior from the state, including a truly stupefying tweet sent out on Mother’s Day by the aforementioned state Office of Cannabis Management. Here it is, dubious grammar left unedited:
“Mother’s across the nation have faced shame for their cannabis consumption, but anyone who knows a mom, knows, it takes more than grace to get through the day. This #MothersDay we want to end the stigma & share some insight. Tell us, how #NYcannabis has helped you in motherhood?”
That’s your tax dollars at work, folks. I look forward to the Liquor Authority telling dads to take the edge off parenting with vodka shots and the Gaming Commission suggesting that families combat those nagging bills by visiting one of the state’s wonderful casinos.
In all seriousness, the irresponsibility of that tweet and other state promotional efforts makes me wonder if New York is exposing itself to significant legal liabilities when the inevitable social consequences of all this hype come due. Some of the billions in expected state revenue — which, after all, is the point of all this — might just be lost to legal settlements akin to those faced by tobacco companies and opioid makers.
Which isn’t to say that marijuana is the same as those products or that it should be illegal. It shouldn’t be. But did New Yorkers want their government to replace the dealer on the corner?