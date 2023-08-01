ALBANY (TNS) — The decision to place more than 200 asylum-seekers in a Rotterdam motel has locked Schenectady County officials and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a bitter dispute.
The local officials say, rightly, that they should have been notified the migrants were coming and that existing residents of the Super 8, including poor people with few housing options, would be displaced. The locals say they needed to plan for an arrival that has sparked fear and confusion. They say, correctly, that the Adams administration handled the situation poorly.
Adams, in turn, says he has little choice but to send the migrants upstate. He says the city is doing its best to handle a crisis not of its own making. With more than 90,000 migrants having come to the city, the mayor has declared that “our cup has basically runneth over.”
Whether we buy what Adams is selling, the resulting conflict is widespread. New York City is suing counties that are refusing to accept migrants. Hotel owners who want to house migrants are also suing some counties and towns. Towns are suing hotels or suddenly ramping up code enforcement. Colonie is suing Albany and New York City.
What a mess. What a horrid, stupid, ridiculous mess.
Gee, wouldn’t it be great if New York had a person who could step in and mediate these disputes, who could bring order to the chaos, who could lend a reassuring hand, who could ensure that upstate communities are notified of migrant arrivals before buses pull into town? Wouldn’t it be great if New York had, say, a governor?
What’s that? New York has a governor? Oh, right. Of course. Kathy Hochul! Um, where is she?
Before heading down this path, let me state that the migrant difficulties facing New York City and, in turn, upstate communities are hardly Hochul’s fault. We’ve had a broken immigration system for a very long time, there has been no bipartisan consensus on how to fix it in Washington and we’re all living with the consequences.
Let me also note that the Biden administration should be doing much more to help states and cities deal with a migrant population consisting largely of legal asylum-seekers. Adams has said again and again that the White House is ignoring the struggle to house and care for migrants, which is clearly a federal responsibility.
“The president and the White House have failed New York City on this issue,” Mayor Adams has said, a rare example of a Democrat publicly rebuking another Democrat.
But all that aside, what’s happening now is a New York problem, a downstate vs. upstate conflict, an internecine struggle. It could benefit from some Albany leadership. Where is it? Where is the governor?
“I think she’s huddled in a bunker,” said state Sen. James Tedisco, a Republican from Schenectady County who is among the officials upset at how migrants arrived in Rotterdam amid a lack of state direction. “This whole thing has been about kicking the can down the road,” Tedisco added.
In May, Hochul seemed to be taking a more aggressive path. As controversy swirled about Adams’ decision to send migrants upstate, Hochul declared a state of emergency and described what was happening as “already a large-scale humanitarian crisis” to which, according to the declaration, “local governments are unable to adequately respond, creating a threat to health and safety.”
The governor hasn’t said much about the issue since, however, despite calls by Adams, local officials and Steve Acquario, executive director of the New York Association of Counties, for a statewide strategy. The silence is baffling. If New York is experiencing a “large-scale humanitarian crisis,” doesn’t it deserve something more?
On Friday, Acquario said decisions about where to place migrants should involve an array of state agencies, including the departments of Health and Labor and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The governor should also be involved, he said, noting that Hochul knows upstate communities while Adams might not know Lake Placid from Plattsburgh.
“I think we can do better than putting migrants in random hotels that are scattershot around the state,” Acquario told me. “We need a comprehensive approach.”
In other words, locate migrants near jobs and public transportation. Connect them to willing employers. Respect the dignity of migrants and treat them humanely. Make sure the housing is adequate. Give public schools that will be facing a sudden influx of students a heads up. Explain what’s happening to local residents to quell fear and misinformation.
And, for God’s sake, make sure the arrival of migrants isn’t kicking people out of their homes.
So much of the acrimony and confusion surrounding the arrival of migrants in Rotterdam was utterly avoidable had there been more leadership. It didn’t need to be this way. Again, where is the governor?
Email Albany Times Union columnist Chris Churchill at cchurchill@timesunion.com.