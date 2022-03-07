OLEAN — About 50 people attended the recent Family Show Festival hosted by Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society hosted at the Olean Loyal Order of Moose Lodge.
A light dinner was provided as well as an update on the organization’s news. The celebration was the first of events planned for their hallmark anniversary.
“In July COLORS will celebrate their 10-year anniversary,” said COLORS co-founder Alan Hadden. “In August Veronyca’s Showgirls will celebrate their 10-year anniversary. The COLORS Support Team and VS Directors will be getting together to make plans for a celebration for both.” A family-friendly performance was given by Veronyca’s Showgirls.
News on a recent ticket raffle to benefit the family of Kassie Small-Haynes was given by Hadden. “We have 545 sold tickets,” he said. “I am very pleased to announce that with these sales for this fundraiser, we raised $2,725 which will be presented to Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home to credit Kassie’s funeral expense account.
“(This is the) ninth family that COLORS adopted for Christmas,” Hadden also reported. “COLORS has been a success but this one was the biggest since the beginning.”
In 2020, it had been decided to recognize the donors that make the annual Christmas family adoption possible, but after events were again cancelled due to COVID, it was decided to thank those who had donated in 2021 too.
Recognized with the following awards were: Mr. and Mrs. Claus Award to Dr. Jennifer and David Ursoy; COLORS Christmas Angel Award to Tammy Kuhn; and Spirit of Christmas Award to Tracy and Aaron Haskins. New awards were established this year an Originator Award and memorial awards in honor of members who have passed away. They include the: Jennifer Falandys COLORS Originator Award to Karrie and Bronwyn McCormick; MariLou Lall Memorial Award to Operation Warm Hearts; Jose “Dae’Ja” Ritchie Memorial Award to Natasha Beil; Guy Eisenhauer Memorial Award to Paul Beil; and Kassie Small-Haynes Memorial Award to the Barker family.
“COLORS is grateful to everyone that participated in the adoption for Christmas and your generosity and kindness does not go unnoticed,” Hadden said. He was also presented with the newly established Kassie Small-Haynes Rising Star Award. “Presented to an individual who exhibits the fundraising traits of Kassie Small-Haynes, this person goes beyond the stars and shows great achievement, love, and compassion for the community.” The inaugural award, established by Veronyka’s Showgirls, was presented to Hadden.
For those interested in information on the organization or notice of future events, email colors.14760@gmail.com or visit Colors Unity on Facebook or colorsunity.com.