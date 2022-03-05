ALLEGANY — Canticle Farm, which is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year, has announced that its CSA (community support agriculture) shares for the 2022 season are now available online.
The shares may be purchased online at https://canticlefarm.org/shares.html, or fill out the Canticle Farm CSA application at https://canticlefarm.us4.list-manage.com/track/click?u=6aa6e2100bc66e8948df16f1c&id=d28578620c&e=f57aae2150 and return it to one of the following locations: the Tuesday Market, 3809 Old State Road, Allegany, between noon and 6 p.m., or mail a check to: Canticle Farm Inc., 115 E. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706.
Shareholders should be aware of a few changes this year including summer shares will be been extended by one week to 18 weeks, the share size will feed two to three people a week and no spring shares will be available this year as the staff concentrates on rebuilding the soil.
Spring shares will be back next year. The good news is that the market will remain open throughout the spring to ensure access to the nutritious and delicious produce you love.
For those interested in more than the one-size share that feeds two or three people a week, they may purchase additional shares.
Gina Anderson, the new president of Canticle Farm, which is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, said, “Canticle staff and board have agreed to focus on sustainability by rebuilding and renewing during the 2022 growing season. This “Year of Renewal” will position us to flourish for the next two decades. Therefore, we are excited to be dedicating this next growing season to rebuilding the soil, improving production and distribution efficiencies, tending to farm maintenance and repairs, and deepening our community connections.”
Anderson added: “We will still be producing, but we have intentionally decided to scale back on production to concentrate on our 2022 goals.”
She said, “We will be ramping up on our sustainability projects during the critical spring growing season and in order to dedicate time, labor, and resources towards these efforts, we will not be providing the traditional spring shares in 2022. Additionally, the summer and fall share will be one size, priced accordingly and there will be only one pickup day on Tuesday.”
Please know you can also find us at the Saturday Olean Area Farmers Market in the summer, at our market at 3809 Old State Rd (visit www.CanticleFarm.org for dates/times). “We hope you will consider volunteering on the farm or on a board committee,” Anderson said.