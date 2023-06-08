A cornerstone of Canticle Farm’s Mission is to provide healthy food to our Enchanted Mountain neighbors who are hungry and food insecure. At the inception of the farm in 2001, board members, staff and volunteers understood not everyone could afford a community supported agriculture (CSA) share and thus the Franciscan Food Pantry Program, formerly called the Sponsored Share program, was born.
Each summer the Franciscan Food Pantry Program distributes over 8,000 lbs of fresh pesticide-free produce to the Olean Food Pantry, Friendship Table in Bradford, Warming House, Connecting Communities in Action, and Portville/Sacred Heart Food Pantry. This year Canticle Farm has committed to fundraising, at minimum, $26,250 towards the Franciscan Food Pantry Program. Canticle Farm is extremely grateful to the United Way for their $1,000 grant received this spring towards this very important program.
Currently, Canticle Farm is hosting a Franciscan Food Pantry Program fundraiser in which every $2 donated to FFPP, a veggie start of the donor’s choice will be given in return. Veggie starts are available at Canticle’s Tuesday market (3809 Old State Rd., Allegany) from 12-6pm or at the Saturday farmers market in Lincoln Park, Olean from 8am-1pm. Canticle Farm invites you to join in their Mission of growing your spring garden and helping our neighbors in need. Shopping at Canticle Farm’s Tuesday market, Saturday’s farmers market and/or purchasing a summer/fall share makes it possible to grow food for our neighbors in need. Thank you for your generous support.