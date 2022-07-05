BRADFORD, Pa. — Due to construction, which began April 4, the Elm Street bridge exit on the Route 219 Bypass will be closed Friday so Cummins Construction Company may maneuver heavy equipment and bring in necessary materials to continue the work to replace the Elm Street bridge.
Cummins informed the city of Bradford it would need to close off the Elm Street exit. In turn, the pending closure was then announced to the public on Monday by the Main/Elm Street Coordinator, Sarah Matzner.
Cummins was awarded the $1.73 million contract to replace the Elm Street bridge in December 2021.
With the demolition of the old bridge appearing to be complete, Cummins will need to replace the previously 266-foot bridge than spans the East Branch of the Tunungwant Creek between High and Davis streets.
The closure of the U.S. 219 Elm Street exit is only in effect Friday, Matzner said. The exit will be open once again Saturday.