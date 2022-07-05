Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.