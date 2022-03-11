JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College is 11th in the nation, according to Best Value Schools’ 2021 rankings of Best Online Certifications in Information Technology.
Best Value Schools is a ranking system that strives to create resources for students who are looking to further their education. It describes JCC’s program as a well-rounded option that will help students prepare for a wide variety of roles in IT.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities in IT are projected to grow by eight percent this decade. The 2020 median annual pay for computer and information technology occupations was $91,250. The Best Value Schools’ website states the information technology industry is booming, and says careers in the field often offer a good work environment that includes remote work opportunities.
“We are grateful for this confirmation that our IT certificate program is a useful tool for students seeking to advance their career and skills in this growing market,” said David Lee, coordinator of Computer and Information Sciences at JCC. “We look forward to meeting new prospective students at our open house events this spring, and are excited to continue to add value to this program.”
The Information Technology Certificate program at JCC is available online, and on the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses, and at the North County Center. The program builds computer user skills and an understanding of fundamental IT concepts including cybersecurity. The certificate can be used as a springboard for beginning training for CompTIA’s A+ and 2 Network certifications. The Best Value ranking is available at bestvalueschools.org/it-certifications-online/
Those interested in learning more about JCC’s IT program are welcome to attend any of the upcoming open house events. A virtual event is planned for 7 p.m. March 23. In-person events kick off 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 26 on the Jamestown Campus, and 10 a.m.-noon on April 2 on the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean. More information can be found at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or by calling 1.800.338.8557.