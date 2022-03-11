Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.