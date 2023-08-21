Rock band Live set to thrill casino Nov. 11

SALAMANCA — The Southern Tier will rock this Veterans Day when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino presents Live in the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.
Live has been thrilling rock music fans for more than four decades. The band reached the heights of stardom in the mid-1990s with two chart-topping albums, 1994’s “Throwing Copper” and the 1997 release “Secret Samadhi.”
Live remains a powerhouse and a mainstay on the airwaves, thanks to a catalog of hits, like "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You" and more. The band has sold more than 22 million albums worldwide.
Now, Live returns to the stage with charismatic frontman Ed Kowalczyk joined by a fresh lineup of exceptional musicians, Zak Loy, Robin Diaz and Chris Heerlein, some of whom have long been part of the band's extended family.
Tickets start at $45.
Other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
• Gary Allan, Sept. 30. Tickets start at $45.
• LeAnn Rimes, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $45.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.