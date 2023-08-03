‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ have a lot more in common than expected

The two biggest movies in the world continued their domination this past week as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” once again topped the box office returns, now earning $775 million and $400 million, respectively, after two weeks.
While the two films have been commercially successful beyond initial expectations, it’s their combined resonance with the public through the themes and messages explored in both films and the general critical approval — roughly an 8/10 for “Barbie” and a 9/10 for “Oppenheimer” — that has been the biggest blessing.
In “Oppenheimer,” Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project during the early days of World War II. Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend the next few years developing and designing the atomic bomb.
Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world’s first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history. But in the aftermath, Oppenheimer’s work and character is questioned by the U.S. government, making the once most important man in history a potential threat to national security.
Meanwhile, in “Barbie,” the stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) and all her Barbie friends, along with Beach Ken (Ryan Gosling) and all his Ken friends, are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.
However, when Barbie starts to question her existence, she must go to the real world, with Ken in tow, to find the little girl playing with her and set things right. But they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans, meaning things may never be the same in Barbie Land.
You wouldn’t expect it from the basic idea of these two films, but both of them have a surprising amount in common that makes for a great double feature. Both are fairly deep character studies about two people who realize their legacy in the world has just as many negative impacts as the positive ones they first thought, leading them to beginning questioning existence itself.
Their productions, meanwhile, also have some similarities. “Barbie” is co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig and “Oppenheimer” is written and directed by Christopher Nolan, both of whom have reliably delivered commercially and critically acclaimed films. The casts of both films are also star-studded with recognizable talent in comedy and drama, as well as several Oscar winners and many more nominees.
So with the talent both in front of and behind the camera, it’s not that surprising both films are doing well, but doing this well is thanks to the meanings so many audiences are finding refreshing and relatable today. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer go through a lot on their respective journeys, and although their characters don’t do the amount of changing you’d expect, the world around them changes and the people they interact with open both their eyes to the impact both the A-bomb and the Barbie doll have had.
Thankfully, both movies know how to perfectly balance their subject matters. While “Barbie” is probably 80/20 comedy and “Oppenheimer” is 80/20 drama, the jokes seem to always hit just right, and there’s enough truth with a deeper level to many of them that a laugh is suddenly cut short by an “ah-ha” moment of retrospection.
And while both Robbie and Murphy are stellar as titular protagonists, both films are stolen by Gosling as Ken in “Barbie” and Robert Downey Jr. as Sen. Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer.” Every second both of these actors are on screen is mesmerizing as they both disappear into their characters and unintentionally become the real antagonists to the heroes, and for similar reasons I won’t spoil here.
A real-life doll and a nuclear physicist going through an existential crisis can only work so well without a world to support them, and the physical productions of both films are phenomenal. Nolan’s team somehow recreated the Trinity bomb test without CGI, and Gerwig’s team used so much pink paint for Barbie Land that there was a global shortage.
There are so many more things that make “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” a surprisingly great double feature, and if you throw in “Asteroid City” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which also share some similar themes and production qualities, the movies are in a pretty great place right now.