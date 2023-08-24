OLEAN — The Olean Community Theatre continues its 43rd season this weekend with performances of “The Vagina Monologues” beginning tonight.
The production is the culmination of a nearly 20-year dream for its director, Jessica Anderson. She said she first saw it performed in the early 2000s while working for the Victim Services Program in Allegany County and the concept fascinated her immediately.
“I chose the show because it’s about women, by women and for women,” Anderson told the Times Herald. “It’s not a show for everybody, but it’s a great way to support the women that you know and love.”
The show is an episodic play written in 1996 by Eve Ensler exploring different topics in the feminine experience through the eyes of women of various ages, races, sexualities and other differences. A selection of the 27 monologues written over the years will be performed by the seven-women cast.
“I’ve been incredibly blessed with the cast and crew that I have,” Anderson said. “I’m very much enjoying watching them in the process of doing the whole show. They’ve been great.”
The cast features Karen Layman-Woolston, Becca Green, Jennifer Stumpf, Caroline Bremner, Sadie Jay-Edwards, Becky Meisenheimer and Maria Welka, who have been rehearsing their scenes since mid-July. Anderson said all of them have theater experience with most performing in previous OCT productions.
“We always like recruiting new talent,” she said. “All the drama has been on stage, where it should be.”
The production itself is fairly straightforward — the set is plain and painted black, the actors are dressed in black and they come to the microphones at the front of the stage to recite their monologues. This allows for the focus to remain on the subjects of the monologues and their themes.
“There are some tough adult themes in here, like domestic violence and sexual assault, but there’s also some lighthearted moments that are very funny,” Anderson said. “It’s a whole spectrum of stuff written by and for women.”
Anderson said there are some unique lighting choices to help transition the show from one monologue to the next. The entire thing runs for about 90 minutes with no intermission, and the majority of action on stage is the actors entering and exiting the stage.
“There are some scenes that have three women involved in each scene, but then the dialogues themselves are delivered by one woman at a time,” she said. “There’s a lot more with working on facial expressions and what to do with your hands.”
The production is aimed at mature audiences due to its themes and language, but Anderson said it’s a great show for men and women alike despite the title.
“Women will have a great girls’ night out coming to the show, but even for the men in their lives, it’s a great way to show you love and support them,” she added.
Performances of “The Vagina Monologues” run tonight through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Sunday at 2 p.m. in the theater at 127 S. Barry St. Tickets are $15 each and are available online at oleancommunitytheatre.com or at the door.
The Theatre’s next production is “Sunset Boulevard” with performances Nov. 15-19. For more information on the remaining 2023 program calendar, visit oleancommunitytheatre.com or call (716) 375-1628.