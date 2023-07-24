LeAnn Rimes to perform at Salamanca casino Oct. 28

SALAMANCA — Be ready to embark on a nostalgic journey as Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino welcomes LeAnn Rimes for a mesmerizing performance in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, October 28.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
Born in Jackson, Miss., and raised in Garland, Texas, Rimes began her career in entertainment early with musical theater and talent show performances at age 5 and was touring nationally by 9.
Rimes burst onto the music scene at 14 with her incredible version of “Blue.” She made history in 1997 by becoming the youngest person to ever win a Grammy Award, and the first-ever country artist to win the Grammy for Best New Artist.
Other hit songs followed, including “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” “The Light in Your Eyes,” the massive crossover hit “How Do I Live” and many more. With an impressive collection of Grammy, CMA and Billboard awards, Rimes has sold more than 37 million records worldwide and continues to reign as a powerhouse in the music industry.
The powerhouse vocalist lit up television screens throughout the 2018 holiday season when Rimes starred and served as an executive producer in Hallmark’s “It’s Christmas, Eve.” She was victorious on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” in 2020 and released her critically acclaimed album “God’s Work” in 2022.
Rimes previously performed at the Seneca Niagara Casino in January 2015. Tickets start at $45.
Other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Aug. 4. Tickets start at $25.
• The Beach Boys, Aug. 5. Tickets start at $20.
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
• Gary Allan, Sept. 30. Tickets start at $45.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.