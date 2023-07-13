Kane country singer performing in Wounded Warrior concert

ALLEGANY — Up-and-coming country singer Brianna Blankenship has her sights set on Nashville, but first, she’s going to deliver a must-see performance for a crowd closer to home.
The Kane, Pa. native is one of the highlighted acts in Saturday’s Wounded Warrior benefit concert. It will be the fourth concert fundraiser Lt. Col. Patrick Miller and a band of family, friends and local volunteers have staged since 2017.
Blankenship, of Port Allegany, Pa., began performing in 2018 and is now a full-time singer/songwriter, playing anywhere from two to five shows a week during the summer.
“I’m super grateful that I get to do what I love, even in a smaller area,” she told the Times Herald Tuesday. “I’m thankful people appreciate me and want me to come play at their venues.”
The independent country artist had the opportunity to compete on “American Idol” in 2019. Blankenship then released her first two singles, “Church” and “The Good Guy,” which have graced major country radio stations and can be streamed on Spotify.
Since then, she has performed at some of the largest country music festivals with artists including Jimmie Allen, Dan and Shay, Chris Janson, Jason Aldean and many more. In 2021, she performed at The Barefoot Country Music Fest in New Jersey.
No stranger to the Olean area, Blankenship said both Union Whiskey and Talty’s Irish Pub on North Union Street were regular spots to play and sing when she started out. She said the Wounded Warrior concert is her only major event booked in the area this year.
“I put a full local band together this year to go out with a bang,” she said. Two bandmates, Anthony Manning and Bob Hartle, will be with her Saturday in Allegany backing her up on guitar.
The set list will include “a lot of country covers people are going to know and sing along to,” Blankenship said. “Also, my originals that are already out and some originals that are unreleased. Just some feel-good music.”
In the coming months, Blankenship is looking to continue making her mark in country music with plans to move to Kentucky about an hour away from Nashville at the end of the year or early 2024.
This was not Blankenship’s dream in her youth, however. Although she sang in the school chorus, it wasn’t until auditioning for the drama club production of “Footloose” that she thought about pursuing it after graduation. She said she worked several odd jobs including as a hairstylist and in her eye doctor’s office while playing gigs part-time before finally taking the leap in 2021.
“I’ve just been rocking it full-time since,” she added. “Or at least I’m trying to.”
This past year, Blankenship performed at the WE Fest in Minnesota and then traveled to Florida for the Country Kicks Cancer Benefit Concert where she played the main stage in between Maddie & Tae and the headliner of the night, Walker Hayes.
After working with other songwriters the past few years, Blankenship said she’s in the middle of developing her own country sound and finding her voice, honing her craft to write songs that speak to her.
“When I put out my first two songs, I was working closely with a team in Nashville, and I was super young and fresh into it,” she recalled. “I’m lucky that I get to work with certain songwriters who will pitch ideas to me.”
Her next single, “Lightweight,” will be released Friday, July 21. She said she has another song hoping to be released by the end of the year. The link is on all her social media pages by searching “Brianna Blankenship.”
“There’s stuff that I want to write about, but writing by myself is hard right now,” she said. “As I’m growing, I’m starting to learn my sound, what I like, what I don’t like and building myself as an artist.”
Blankenship expressed deep thanks for the opportunity to perform at the Wounded Warrior concert. She said Randy Henderson, who helped organize the Allegany fire department’s concerts before the Wounded Warrior began, saw her perform several years ago and mentioned the idea of her playing at the benefit.
“I’m super grateful that they reached back out again this year and got everything to work out,” she said. “I’m super excited to be a part of this cause. It’s going to be a great time.”
Before hitting the stage in Allegany Saturday, Blankenship also performs with Dan Roche at Ellicottville’s Gazebo Series tonight at 7 o’clock.
For more information about Blankenship and her career, visit briannablankenshipmusic.com.