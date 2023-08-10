‘Good Omens’ season 2 still has its charm despite lesser story

The Apocalypse has been averted — at least for now — so what are a renegade angel and a rebellious demon to do? Apparently, they drink their tea, read The Daily Mail, listen to Queen or Shostakovich and perform harmless little miracles.
This is the set up for season two of the Prime Video original series “Good Omens,” based on the novel by the late, great Terry Pratchett and the still with us Neil Gaiman.
As two masters of sci-fi and fantasy storytelling with humorous twists Gaiman and Pratchett wrote the original novel in 1990 as a critique and examination of modern culture — especially in the UK — through a religious lens, equating heaven and hell to upper and lower bureaucracy.
And although it sold slowly at first, it has become a beloved classic and, in 2019, was adapted into a six-episode miniseries after nearly two decades in development hell, originally as a movie version before getting the TV show treatment.
So how, you may ask, is there a season two of what many considered would be a one-off story? Especially since Pratchett and Gaiman only wrote the one book and Pratchett passed away in 2015 at the age of 66, the second season would primarily only have Gaiman’s voice to draw from, though he does co-write each episode with John Finnemore.
Well, to the surprise of no one, money and acclaim is why there is a season two, whether the fans really want it or not. While seeing essentially the same cast and crew back again is a lot of fun, the question of why a second season needs to exist beyond that small joy is a mystery.
In this season, the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant), now exiled from Heaven and Hell, must team up after the mysterious arrival of a familiar face — Gabriel the Archangel (Jon Hamm).
When Gabriel turns up at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is, no memory of how he got there and not an article of clothing on him, Aziraphale and Crowley’s lives become extremely complicated. As Crowley and Aziraphale attempt to fix a human romance, Heaven and Hell are both desperate to find the runaway Gabriel, making things increasingly unsafe for them, in the past and the present.
After the first season, it’s hard to imagine anyone else besides Sheen and Tennant as the odd couple of an angel and demon who are best friends. As real-life friends for many years, the back-and-forth between them is always a joy to watch because it’s so evident they’re having a blast.
This especially comes through in season two with a series of flashbacks showing the two in various escapades, from the creation of the universe to the Book of Job to 19th century Edinburgh. They may be an angel and a demon, but because the two have lived amongst people since the Garden of Eden, they’ve become especially fond of humanity.
The real stand-out this season is Hamm as Gabriel, who was only a bit player in a handful of scenes in the first season. This year it’s all about Gabriel, which just makes room for the best version of Hamm’s talent: the lovable idiot, playing the well-meaning but clueless fallen angel and elevating every scene he’s in.
Beyond the classic, dry British wit that permeates most of the jokes and storyline, this show is a feast for the eyes and ears that makes for such an enjoyable viewing experience. You have Heaven looking like a corporate office except everything is a sterile white and Hell looking like the dingiest, dirtiest mailroom full of smoke and grime. And then each time period Aziraphale and Crowley are shown in during flashbacks is meticulously recreated with equally fun costumes and wigs completing their looks.
Despite all this, the lack of Pratchett’s focused punches at modern society and no real through-line of a story like there was in the first season does leave this new batch of episodes somewhat hollow. If there is a season three, hopefully the best aspects of both seasons so far can come together for a worthy finale.