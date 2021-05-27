Memorial Day in Allegany County will be marked by two celebrations leading up to the day and several more reverent memorials across the county.
Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 restrictions, some communities in the county are foregoing parades and will mark Memorial Day with small ceremonies at local cemeteries and at war memorials in parks — but not in Belfast and Belmont.
The two communities have set aside days prior to Memorial Day to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Herbert DeLong American Legion Post 808 in Belmont, while in Belfast the annual festivities and ceremony for the Bare-Knuckle Boxing Museum Hall of Fame Induction will be taking place.
In Belmont, the 100th birthday celebration for the Herbert W. DeLong Post 808 American Legion Parking Lot Party will get started at 2 p.m. Saturday next to the building. All events are open to the community.
DJ Rod Evans will entertain. There will be 50/50 raffles, kid’s games, bowling, horseshoes, corn hole and a bake sale. At 9:30 p.m. the Hintz of Thunder band will perform. There will also be a fireworks display, which will be visible from within the village of Belmont. Social distancing guidelines apply.
No parade has been scheduled and memorial services by the Legion will take place in Memorial Park on Memorial Day.
North on Route 19 in Belfast the annual festivities for the Bare-Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame will be taking place throughout the weekend starting with a car show at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Hughes Street, followed by a street dance in the park at 8 p.m. Yard sales will take place throughout the weekend.
On Memorial Day there will be a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a salute to veterans in the park. There will be a chicken barbecue at the fire department at noon.
Angelica Memorial Day services will take place on Monday with the traditional march along Main Street to the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery for ceremonies at the Civil War monument. The parade will step off from the intersection of West Main and Olean Street at 9 a.m.
In Canaseraga a parade has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Memorial Day followed by a service honoring veterans at the American Legion Fawcett Post 1582. The firefighters will host a chicken barbecue at noon until gone.
In Cuba, a Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service for veterans in the Genesee Parkway park.
While no Memorial Day parade has been scheduled in Scio on Sunday, all eyes will be turned to the Coca Cola 600 or the NTT INDYCAR Series Indianapolis 500 where two drivers will be honoring the memory of Scio’s Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham.
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch will honor Dunham while driving the No. 1 Chevrolet in the Coca Cola 600 with a display of Dunham’s name on the car’s windshield.
Driver Tony Kanaan will also display Dunham’s name on the CGR No. 48 American Legion car during the NTT INDYCAR Series Indianapolis 500.
In Wellsville, over two weeks ago, Mayor Randy Shayler announced that once again there will be no Memorial Day Parade. However, the American Legion and VFW will mark the day with memorial services in Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Services will then take place in Woodlawn and Sacred Heart cemeteries.
For a step back in history visit the refurbished Johnson Cemetery where the graves of Civil War and other veterans have been decorated.
No other events for the public have been scheduled for Memorial Day throughout the county.