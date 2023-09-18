ALFRED — Alfred State College once again ranked as the No. 1 SUNY regional college by US News and climbed to No. 8 among all public and private regional colleges across 11 states and the District of Columbia.
“We continue to accomplish great things here at Alfred State,” commented ASC President Dr. Steve Mauro. “These rankings illustrate our ability to provide hands-on, in-demand education that prepares our students to build a great future. It’s quite a compliment for a respected outside organization like US News to validate our success at student outcomes, career success, college reputation, and the excellence of our accomplished faculty.”
The US News definition of a regional college is one that focuses on undergraduate education with less than 50% of the degrees in liberal arts. Since 2006, the publication has ranked Alfred State as one of the best.
In the multi-state northern region, Alfred State earned Top 4 honors in 10 categories, including the number one SUNY regional college for veterans and for the least debt and number two for best value and best public colleges.
Alfred State is large enough to offer a vibrant college experience and a wide variety of more than 80 majors all at a relatively affordable price. With a student-to-faculty ratio of 16:1, US News reports 60% of all classes on campus have fewer than 20 students.