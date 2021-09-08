ALLEGANY — For the first set, the Allegany-Limestone volleyball team wasn’t the squad it was last week, when it picked up two big road wins, or the one it expects to be for the remainder of the fall.
But it was over the next three sets.
Jenna Louser made sure of it.
Louser piled up 21 kills as the Gators rallied to top Jamestown and keep their strong start intact with a 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 victory in their CCAA Central opener on Wednesday night. Madison Callen notched a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs while Sydney Ulasewicz had 25 digs and Katie Furlong 27 assists from the setter spot.
A-L (3-0, 1-0) was a different team over the second, third and fourth sets, and it was spurred by Louser, the returning First Team CCAA Central outside hitter from the spring.
“Jamestown came out and played tremendously, as we expected them to,” A-L coach Shawn Haseley said. “We just didn’t match their energy. After the first set, we started playing Allegany-Limestone volleyball. Our passing and hitting became so much more precise, and really, Jenna carried us throughout the entire match with her tremendous hits.
“Our hustle became way more prevalent, we started digging balls we didn’t get to in the first set, and that was huge for us.
Rylie Loomis had 12 kills while Kylie O’Brien had 11 kills and four blocks for Jamestown (0-1). Hannah Grey had 12 assists and three aces.
The Gators will look to keep their momentum going when they meet league and local rival Olean tonight.
NORTH TIER
Oswayo Valley 3, Galeton 2
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Avery Kellert stuffed the stat sheet with 19 kills, 18 digs, five aces and three blocks as Oswayo Valley first rallied from a 1-0 deficit then fended off Galeton for a five-set triumph in its season-opener.
Jayden Brabham (2 aces) posted a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs while Trinity Lundy added five aces, six digs and 35 assists for the Green Wave, who won 15-25, 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 15-10. Jenna Freer chipped in 10 digs, eight aces, six kills and five helpers.
Olivia Rohrbaugh had 13 kills, 10 digs and two blocks for Galeton (0-1).
Northern Potter 3, Austin 0
ULYSSES, Pa. — Rebecca Martin and Justine David combined for 23 service points to guide Northern Potter to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-12 sweep.
Martin added two aces, two kills and six digs while David tacked on six assists and two digs. Megan Hyde added three digs and three kills for the Panthers (1-0).
Ella Brewer had 10 digs and two kills while Savannah Horton added five aces, two kills and six digs for Austin (0-1).
Coudersport 3, Smethport 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Ava Wallers registered five aces and nine kills to key Coudersport to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 sweep.
Vanessa VanWhy had five kills and three digs while Sierra Myers tallied eight kills and Emma Saulter had 12 digs for the Falcons (1-0).
Dani Nelson logged seven aces, two digs and two kills while Baylee Fitzsimmons had 15 digs and two assists for Smethport (0-1). Kaylee Swanson added four kills, two blocks and two assists.
Otto-Eldred 3, Port Allegany 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Brianna Silvis totaled eight kills, 10 digs and two aces to guide Otto-Eldred to a season-opening 25-10, 25-14, 25-23 victory.
Anna Merry handed out 26 assists and served up six aces while Katie Sheeler racked up 10 kills and 16 digs. Brooke Close added 17 digs for the Terrors while Kate Rhinehart tallied nine digs.
Port Allegany opened the season 0-1.
CCAA EAST
Pine Valley 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
SOUTH DAYTON — Cattaraugus-Little Valley took the first set, but lost the next three in dropping its season-opener, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.
Joslyn Harris registered 22 digs and nine kills while Mackenzie Rogan had 17 digs, 15 assists and three aces for the Timberwolves.
Pine Valley moved to 2-0.
Ellicottville 3, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Allison Rowland piled up 10 aces and seven kills to lead Ellicottville to its first win of the year, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21.
Natalee Leiper totaled nine assists, three aces and two kills while Tristin Bomberry added two kills and two blocks for the Eagles (1-1). For Salamanca, Jillian Rea notched four aces, three kills and four assists while Karina Crouse (2 kills), Marijah Skye (3 kills) and Bella Wolfe all had two aces.