Cattaraugus County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while also announcing a vaccination clinic set for this coming Saturday at the Jamestown Community College campus in Olean.
The county health department reported 10 new cases on Saturday and 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 220 active cases on Sunday, with 18 county residents hospitalized.
There were 722 county residents in quarantine as the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.6%.
As of Sunday, there have been 5,417 total cases of COVID-19 infection in Cattaraugus County, with 5,090 recoveries and 99 total deaths.
The health department said Sunday that 34.2% of county residents have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 28.4% have received a series of vaccine shots.
On Saturday, 350 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the JCC clinic — the vaccine requires the administration of a second dose within 28 days. The health department will schedule second doses for June 5.
Individuals 18 years of age and older who live, work or study in New York state are eligible to register for the vaccine. Appointments for the 9 a.m. to noon clinic can be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting:
https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
There will be a limited number of walk-in appointments during the clinic as well. The site for the clinic is the College Center on the JCC campus, located on North Union Street.
Cattaraugus County Health Department officials also addressed questions residents might have about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — particularly, whether the J&J vaccine is safe. Use of the J&J vaccine was paused in April after rare cases of blood clots forming in recipients.
“For most people, getting the first available COVID vaccine is the best thing you can do,” a health department post on its Facebook page stated on Sunday. “The benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh any potential risks.”
The department insisted: “The best COVID-19 vaccine is the one first available to you! Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family and your community healthy and safe and will allow for the full reopening of the economy.”
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Sunday that the statewide positivity rate dropped Saturday to 1.49%, while the state’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus dropped to 1.84%, the lowest mark since Nov. 6.
Another 33 people in New York died Saturday due to COVID-19, increasing the state’s reported total to 42,051 (a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University estimates the total exceeds 50,000). However, hospitalizations across New York dropped to 2,535, the lowest total since Nov. 20 and down 33% over the last two weeks.
“Every single day, New York state is moving forward in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate,” Cuomo said in a statement. “More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated and hospitalizations are declining, which is good news, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve made.
“Washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced are critical behaviors each of us can practice, individually and in our communities, to slow the spread,” he said.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing continued its slow decline, falling to 3.38% on Saturday. The rate was 3.44% on Friday and 3.49% on Thursday.
WNY still had by far the highest positive rate in testing for COVID-19 among New York’s 10 regions.