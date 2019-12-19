EAST AMHERST — Pioneer wrestling remained undefeated in ECIC Division II league play with a 54-20 win over Williamsville South on Wednesday.
Jack Lacy got the Panthers (5-4, 2-0) off to a strong start with a victory in the 113-pound match over Jackson Denz by a major decision, 11-9. Also picking up decision wins for Pioneer were Daniel Kirsch, Donald Bennett, Alex Miley and Alex Schenk.
Brady Heckathorn, Mitchell Landphair, Austin Noel and Aeddon Landphair each earned a victory by pinfall for Pioneer.
The Panthers claimed the 99-pound match by forfeit.
“It was a good win for us,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “Lacy started us with a big overtime win. Then Jayden Friel carried us through in the match in the 120-pound and another freshman, Addon Landphair finished us off in the 106-pound match.”
Jonathan Clifford led Williamsville South with a pinfall win over Mateo Rodriguez in the 170-pound match. The Billies earned three wins by decision.
SWIMMING
PIONEER 98, OLEAN 80OLEAN – Olean junior Mark Brown placed first in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle but wasn’t enough as the Huskies fell 98-80 in Pioneer on Wednesday.
Aeden Farrington claimed a victory in the 200 freestyle by finishing at 2:12.07, while Shay Lippert won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:27.27.
Brown and Farrington led Olean to a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay alongside Graham Kinnard and Zachary Clayson.
Pioneer was led by Zachary Marks with two individual first-place finishes and a win in the 200 medley relay.
AT OLEANPioneer 98, Olean 80200 medley relay:
Pioneer (Marks, Kless, Fontaine, Miller)
200 freestyle:
Farrington (O), 2:12.07
200 IM:
Brown (O), 2:23.77
50 freestyle:
Marks (P), 24.24
Diving:
Halford (P), 222.50
100 butterfly:
Fontaine (P), 1:07.58
100 freestyle:
Brown (O), 55.82
500 freestyle:
Miller (P), 5:53.25
200 freestyle relay:
Pioneer (Shingler, D. Hudson, Kibler, M. Hudson)
100 backstroke:
Marks (P), 1:00.91
100 breaststroke:
Lippert (O), 1:27.27
400 freestyle relay:
Olean (Kinnard, Farrington, Brown, Clayson)
AT EAST AMHERST Pioneer 54, Williamsville South 20
99: X. Kirsch (P) forfeit, 106: A. Landphair (P) 4:29 H. Denz, 113*: Lacy (P) 11-9 J. Denz, 120: Friel (WS) 18-3 Poling, 126: D. Kirsch (P) 18-2 Knab, 132: Heckathorn (P) 5:44 Sanchack, 138: Bennet (P) 12-1 French, 145: Ahmad (WS) 19-4 Drennan, 152: Miley (P) 8-3 Maher, 160: Coppola (WS) 12-3 Hackett, 170: Clifford (WS) 0:22 Rodriguez, 182: Schenk (P) 11-9 Tong, 195: Wylie (P) forfeit, 220: M. Landphair (P) 1:54 Murphy, 285: Noel (P) 1:30 Conklin.