CUBA — The 2020 Winter Travel League regular season for area trapshooters concluded Sunday at the Cuba Rod & Gun Club.
The shoot went safely and quickly for 27 of 61 league members as 16 squads posted scores as the regular season came to an end. The temperatures were warmer with sunshine, but got windy as the shoot went on.
Jon Reitz from West Clarksville led those shooting 100 targets with 92x100, followed by Harold Keech from Richburg with his 82x100.
Junior shooter Austin Unverdorben of Eldred, Pa. led those shooting just 50 targets with his score of 47x50. Cuba’s Kody Beil was next at 45x50.
Reitz and Olean’s Mike Freeman broke the only perfect scores of 25-straight.
The 500-bird, five-club, traveling trap shooting league holds trap league shoots Sunday mornings from January through the end of March. Following a break in the action, a 50-bird trophy shoot, cook-your-own steak dinner and an awards ceremony will be held at the Genesee Valley Conservation Club in Caneadea on March 22, starting at 9:30 a.m. Genesee Valley is the league’s host club this year.