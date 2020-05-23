COLUMBUS, Ohio (TNS) — Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker is under investigation after the Ohio Department of Natural Resources received an allegation that, while hunting on private property in Delaware County, Wecker recently harvested a wild turkey within 50 yards of a game feeder.
Sarah Wickham, communications chief for the ODNR, confirmed an allegation had been received accusing Wecker of the hunting violation and an investigation was underway, adding no charges have been filed.
Wickman said there would be no additional comment from the ODNR since the investigation is ongoing.
Ohio law states that it is “unlawful to hunt or take wild turkeys with the aid or use of bait.”
The incident is alleged to have taken place on or about the April 20 opening day for the spring wild turkey hunting season in the state’s southern zone, which includes 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties. The allegation was reportedly made anonymously on the state’s Turn-in-a-Poacher (TIP) hotline, allegedly by an ODNR employee.
Wecker, the first woman appointed to the full-time role of chief of the Division of Wildlife, has been with the ODNR for more than 25 years, and prior to being named chief in early 2019, played a prominent role in major legislative efforts involving hunting, fishing and trapping in the state of Ohio.