New York hunting and trapping licenses and permits for the 2019-20 season are now on sale. Hunters can make a purchase at any one of state Department of Environmental 1,300 license issuing outlets, by phone at (866) 933-2257 or online through the DEC website.
Oct. 1 is the deadline to apply for deer management permits (DMPs). The 2019 chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit are available online, through license issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at (866) 472-4332. Detailed information on DMPs is available on DEC's website.
You can access DEC's call center from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 1. Regular call center weekday hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) will resume on Oct. 2.
Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:
• Complete contact information (e.g. name, address, e-mail address, telephone number)
• DEC customer ID number (if applicable)
• Proof of residency (e.g., driver's license or non-driver's ID with a valid NYS address)
• A valid credit card, if purchasing by phone or internet
If not already entered in DEC's automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases. For additional information, visit the General Sporting License Information web page on DEC’s website.
Hunters and trappers are encouraged to review the new Hunting & Trapping Regulations Guide. It provides a collection of rules and regulations, and is available on the DEC Hunting Regulations web page. A summary of hunting and trapping regulations is available at license-issuing agents, and copies of the full hunting and trapping regulations guide will be available at license-issuing agents beginning Sept. 1.
MEANWHILE, the DEC says registration for required hunter education classes is now open. Courses fill quickly and interested hunters and trappers are encouraged to register early.
DEC works with dedicated, DEC-certified instructors statewide to provide these training courses free of charge. Courses are offered for Hunter Education, Bowhunter Education, Trapper Education and Waterfowl Hunter Education.
DEC’s online registration system makes it easy to view a list of available courses. To locate a hunter or trapper education course, visit DEC’s website or contact a local DEC office for assistance.
Students must complete homework prior to attending the required classroom and field course. The homework portion of the course provides an introduction to the subject and enhances students’ understanding of the course material. Proof of the completed homework is required to attend the course. Students should register for the course well in advance of the course date to allow time to complete the homework requirement, which can take several hours.
Access to the homework materials and online homework options can be found on DEC’s website or you can follow the guidelines listed in the course announcement when you register for a course. Course manuals and homework sheets are always available from DEC wildlife offices and Hunter Education Program instructors.