CUBA — The Winter Travel League of trapshooters from the local area continued its season Feb. 2 at the Cuba Rod & Gun Club — despite some very difficult winter shooting conditions.
Forty-four of the league’s 59 shooters posted scores as the shoot went both smoothly and safely for the 26 squads. The heavy snowfall and near whiteout in the middle of the shoot played a part in making shooting conditions extremely difficult for most of the shooters competing.
Cuba’s Kody Beil led those shooting 50 targets with a very solid 49x50, followed by junior shooter Austin Unverdorben from Eldred, Pa., with his 48x50.
Dakota Green from Shinglehouse, Pa., led those shooting 100 targets with his score of 93x100. He was followed by Friendship’s Cliff Cole with a score of 91x100.
Beil, Green and veteran trap shooter Mike Hillman from Belfast posted the only perfect scores of 25-straight on the day.
The 500-bird, five-club, traveling trap shooting league holds trap shoots Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. through the end of March. New, returning and any other prospective trap shooters can still join the league for just $15 next Sunday morning (the beginning of the second round of league competition) at the Portville Conservation Club.
The league entry fee pays for a steak dinner as well as trophies and other awards at the season’s end. Extra steak dinners will be available for invited guests.