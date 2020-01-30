FILLMORE — Mark Robinson’s 54-point night was not enough for C.G. Finney to knock off the Fillmore boys basketball team Wednesday night.
The Eagles held on for an 83-79 win in double-overtime over Finney in non-league play.
Luke Cole paced Fillmore (10-1) with a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds with four assists and three blocks. Tobias Webb had 19 points and Will Valentine had 16 points and 17 rebounds. Levi Webb added 14 points.
“We got off to a great start, and led most of the game,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Luke and Will really led us early on. Robinson is a tremendous player, and I thought Dylan and Tobias did a good job of limiting him early. In the second half he started to take over, and knocked down some long threes, and in the final minutes they had a couple of kids that hadn’t really shot make some big threes to tie.
“I’m proud of the guys for really battling … we could have easily been frustrated, but we made big plays in both OTs, and Levi and Tobias hit huge shots to keep us in it. Clutch free throws sealed the win for us. It was a great game, a huge win, and our fans really made it an awesome environment.”
Robinson had 54 points on 19 field goals and 13-of-17 free-throw shooting. Cairo Vargas added 12 points.
Wellsville 59, Bolivar-Richburg 48
WELLSVILLE — Max Jusianiec helped Wellsville hold on to victory with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Aidan Hart had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (9-6).
Landon Danaher had 16 points, Riley Danaher added 14 points and Camdyn MacDonell added 12 points for Bolivar-Richburg (4-11).
Cuba-Rushford 61, Franklinville 57
CUBA — Cuba-Rushford rallied back from a 12-point deficit after the first quarter to help snap a two-game losing skid.
The Rebels (4-6) trailed 16-4 after the first quarter and then 31-25 at halftime. Cuba-Rushford came out strong defensively in the third quarter, holding Franklinville (4-9) to two points, and ultimately taking a 40-33 lead at the end of the period and earned a win.
Grady McCumiskey scored a team-high 18 points for Cuba-Rushford. Ethan Brooks finished with 16 points and Andrew Clement had 13.
Franklinville was powered by Logan Frank and Blake Frank with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Kameron Ramadhan had 13 points.
AT FILLMORE C.G. Finney (79)
Robinson 19 13-17 54, Vargas 4 1-2 12, Torrell 1 0-0 2, Magliato 2 0-0 6, Sidorishin 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 15-21 79.
Fillmore (83)
D. Valentine 3 1-2 8, Cole 6 5-6 20, L. Webb 3 5-6 14, Voss 2 0-0 6, T. Webb 7 2-3 19, W. Valentine 6 4-5 16. Totals: 37 17-22 83. C.G. Finney 13 24 43 63 68 79 Fillmore 21 34 50 63 68 83
Three-point goals: C.G. 8 (Robinson 3, Vargas 3, Magliato 2); Fillmore 12 (D. Valentine, Cole 3, L. Webb 3, Voss 2, T. Webb 3). Total fouls: C.G. 18, Fillmore 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore, 73-63.
AT WELLSVILLE Bolivar-Richburg (48)
R. Danaher 6 0-2 14, L. Danaher 7 1-2 16, Karnuth 1 0-0 3, Ellis 1 0-0 3, MacDonell 5 2-5 12. Totals: 20 2-5 48.
Wellsville (59)
Sands 0 1-2 1, Jusianiec 7 10-11 25, E. Schmidt 2 2-3 6, McKinley 3 0-0 8, Dunbar 1 0-0 3, Hart 5 0-0 10, Delahunt 2 0-1 4, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 13-17 59. Bolivar-Richburg 16 29 34 48 Wellsville 16 37 53 59
Three-point goals: B-R 5 (R. Danaher 2, L. Danaher, Karnut, Ellis); Wellsville 4 (Jusianiec, McKinley 2, Dunbar). Total fouls: B-R 15, Wellsville 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville, 53-20.
AT CUBA Franklinville (57)
Torpey 1 0-0 2, Clear 2 0-0 5, B. Frank 6 1-3 16, Peters 1 0-0 3, L. Frank 7 2-2 18, Ramadhan 4 2-3 13. Totals: 21 5-8 57.
Cuba-Rushford (61)
Brooks 4 6-8 16, Jablonski 2 0-0 5, Chamberlain 1 1-2 3, Clement 4 5-5 13, McCumiskey 7 4-8 18, Emerson 2 2-4 6. Totals: 20 18-27 61. Franklinville 16 31 33 57 Cuba-Rushford 4 25 40 61
Three-point goals: Franklinville 10 (Clear, B. Frank 3, Peters, L. Frank 2, Ramadhan 3); C-R 3 (Brooks 2, Jablonski). Total fouls: Franklinville 19, C-R 13. Fouled out: None.