BELMONT — The Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team had played a difficult schedule over the first month of the season, taking on, among others:
A 7-1 Portville team.
An unbeaten (5-0) Fillmore group.
And a powerhouse (8-0) Canisteo-Greenwood team … twice.
Perhaps the experiences gleaned from testing itself against such stellar competition is beginning to pay off.
Kate Howe racked up 23 points and Cuba-Rushford hit a season-high point total in downing Genesee Valley 54-38 in an Allegany County Division I matchup on Tuesday night. And though it was the Rebels’ third win of the year by at least 16 points, it was their first over a team from a comparable class (the other two were over Houghton and Friendship).
Ella Jaffe added 10 points for C-R (3-5), which used a 14-7 second quarter to take control and only added to that advantage in the third quarter. Hailey Herring totaled 11 points and nine rebounds while Emera Aquila totaled 13 points for the Jaguars (2-7).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Hinsdale 58, Friendship 9HINSDALE — The senior trio of Kaitlynn Roberson (12 points), Ashley Chapman (11 points) and Kayla Brooks (15 points) all scored in double figures to guide Hinsdale.
Elizabeth Przybyla racked up nine steals for the Bobcats (4-2).
Friendship fell to 1-6.
Whitesville 63, Scio 13
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall recorded 21 points and Kate Pensyl added 15 to propel Whitesville (5-2).
“It was nice to be able to get back to game action after going almost 20 days since our last outing,” said Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady, whose team has won four-straight. “We did some good things tonight, but there was definitely some rust we needed to knock off.”
Ashlynn Scotchmer led Scio (1-6) with seven points.
Houghton 29, Belfast 27BELFAST — Jessica Prentice tallied 19 points and Houghton rallied from a 16-7 halftime deficit for the victory. Still trailing 23-17 entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers (3-4) outscored Belfast 12-4 in the final frame to secure the comeback.
“We ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Belfast coach Jim Schneider said. “We hit a shot with 32 seconds to go to bring it two, we just couldn’t get the ball back.”
The Bulldogs fell to 0-7.
ECIC DIV. III
Maryvale 52, Pioneer 25YORKSHIRE — Maryvale won its fourth-straight while moving to 5-1 and Pioneer dropped to 3-3.
No other information was provided to the Times Herald.
IAC
New Life Christian 50, Central Baptist 19OLEAN — Maame Ohemeng registered 16 points and eight steals to guide New Life Christian.
Four others added at least seven points for New Life (4-1), which took a 12-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Sydney Swatland scored 10 points for Central Baptist.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 54, Alfred-Almond 30ALMOND — Hannah Roeske dropped in 23 points while Carlee Miller (9 points) collected five steals and four assists to power Fillmore.
Riley Voss added seven rebounds for the Eagles, who remain unbeaten at 5-0. Logan Brown led Alfred-Almond with 12 points.
Andover 55, Hammondsport/Bradford 33
ANDOVER — Kelsie Niedermaier racked up 15 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks and Emily Wahl poured in 22 points to key Andover.
Up 25-21 at the break, the Panthers (5-2) outscored Hammondsport 27-12 over the final two quarters to pull away.
“We did a nice job of making an adjustment at halftime — we raised our intensity,” Andover coach Jacob Bannerman said. “Kelsie played amazing. She was a force under the basket and made a lot of good decisions. That was the best game I’ve ever seen her play.”
Destiny Hammond scored 17 points for Hammondsport.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I AT BELMONT Cuba-Rushford (54)
Jaffe 5 0-0 10, Cole 2 1-1 6, Searle 3 1-3 7, Howe 8 6-10 23, Tylor 2 0-0 4, Shaw 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 8-14 54.
Genesee Valley (38)
Aquila 5 1-2 13, Bentley 5 0-2 10, Herring 5 0-2 11, Ordway 1 0-0 2, Bartlett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-6 38. Cuba-Rushford 12 27 46 54 Genesee Valley 12 19 32 38
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Cole, Howe); GV 3 (Aquila 2, Herring). Total fouls: C-R 9, GV 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Cuba-Rushford won
.
AT HINSDALE Friendship (9)
Ross 1 0-0 2, Sekoll 0 1-2 1, Donahue 1 0-0 3, Sands 0 1-2 1, Gleason 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 2-4 9.
Hinsdale (58)
Roberson 6 0-0 12, Chapman 5 0-0 11, Brooks 6 0-2 15, Rowland 1 0-0 2, Przybyla 3 0-0 8, Jozwiak 1 0-0 2, Veno 2 0-0 4, Jimerson 2 0-1 4. Totals: 26 0-3 58. Friendship 5 6 9 9 Hinsdale 18 33 43 58
Three-point goals: Friendship 1 (Donahue); Hinsdale 6 (Chapman, Brooks 3, Przybyla 2). Total fouls: Friendship 4, Hinsdale 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Scio (13)
Scotchmer 3 1-3 7, Weich 0 1-2 1, Stimson 0 2-2 2, Baskurt 0 0-2 0, Crossley 1 1-2 3. Totals: 4 5-11 13.
Whitesville (63)
Bledsoe 2 0-0 4, Jackson 1 2-4 4, Ainsworth 0 0-2 0, V. Hall 9 2-3 21, Erdmann 1 0-2 2, Reisman 2 1-2 5, Pensyl 7 1-1 15, Button 3 2-2 8, G. Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 8-16 63. Scio 0 2 9 13 Whitesville 23 34 47 63
Three-point goals: Scio 0; Whitesville 1 (V. Hall). Total fouls: Scio 13, Whitesville 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT BELFAST Houghton (29)
Prentice 9 1-3 19, E. Retz 0 0-2 0, S. Retz 4 0-0 9, Tankeh 0 1-2 1, Wang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-7 29.
Belfast (27)
Sadler 3 0-0 6, Borden 2 2-2 6, Drozdowski 1 0-3 2, Hamer 2 0-0 4, Shaw 0 1-2 1, Sullivan 3 0-0 6, Enders 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-7 27. Houghton 1 7 17 29 Belfast 8 16 23 27
Three-point goals: Houghton 1 (S. Retz); Belfast 0. Total fouls: Houghton 15, Belfast 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Central Baptist (19)
Sydney Swatland 5 0-0 10, Phillips 3 0-0 6, Caplinger 1 0-0 3, Burns 0 0-0 0, Work 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-0 19.
New Life Christian (50)
M. Ohemeng 8 0-0 16, N. Ohemeng 4 0-2 8, Hutter 4 0-0 8, Ayoh 2 3-4 7, Ngunyi 2 0-0 4, Feldbauer 3 1-2 7, Silva 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 4-10 50. Central Baptist 4 9 15 19 New Life 12 24 44 50
Three-point goals: Central Baptist 1 (Caplinger); NLC 0. Total fouls: Central Baptist 9, NLC 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALMOND Fillmore (54)
Voss 3 0-0 6, Roeske 9 4-7 23, Cole 4 1-4 9, Mucher 1 0-0 2, Mawn 1 0-0 3, C. Miller 4 0-0 9, H. Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-11 54.
Alfred-Almond (30)
Brown 6 0-2 12, Balinsky 2 4-4 8, Libordi 2 0-4 4, Griffin 3 0-0 6, Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-10 30. Fillmore 19 29 44 54 Alfred-Almond 8 16 18 30
Three-point goals: Fillmore 3 (Roeske, Mawn, C. Miller); A-A 0. Total fouls: Fillmore 12, A-A 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Fillmore won.
AT ANDOVER Hammondsport/Bradford (33)
Hilligus 1 0-2 2, Hoerter 2 0-0 5, Hammond 6 2-4 17, Underhill 2 3-4 7, Whitcomb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-10 33.
Andover (55)
H. Niedermaier 1 0-0 2, Spangenburg 3 2-4 8, Calladine 1 0-2 2, Simon 1 1-2 3, Wahl 8 6-12 22, K. Niedermaier 5 5-7 15. Totals: 19 14-27 52. Hammondsport 8 21 25 33 Andover 9 25 37 52
Three-point goals: H/B 4 (Hoerter, Hammond 3); Andover 0. Total fouls: H/B 19, Andover 17. Fouled out:
Sprague (H/B).
JV: H/B, 36-11.