WARSAW — Kate Howe scored 21 points for half of Cuba-Rushford’s offensive output but the Rebels dropped a Section 5 Class C-1 first round game on Wednesday.
The Cuba-Rushford girls lost, 60-42, to No. 8 Warsaw (11-10). Taylor Searle added 18 points for No. 9 C-R, which finishes the season at 8-11.
For Warsaw, Lizzy Standera had 18 points, Emma Tangeman had 13 points and Mackenzie Ryan added 12 points.
“I was really proud of how hard our girls played all the way through until the end,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Credit to Warsaw, we really struggled to stop them in the paint.”
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS C-2 FIRST ROUND Dundee 45, Bolivar-Richburg 21
BATH — Makenzie Cratsley registered a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 7 Dundee past Bolivar-Richburg at Haverling High School.
Mackenzie Strait chipped in 21 points and nine points for Dundee (13-8).
The No. 10 Wolverines (11-10) were led by Aliyah Cole with 11 points and eight rebounds. Kelsey Pacer finished with five points and 11 rebounds.
CLASS D-1 FIRST ROUND Batavia Notre Dame 59, Genesee Valley 17
BATAVIA — With a first-round loss, No. 12 Genesee Valley closes its season at 2-19.
No. 5 Batavia Notre Dame (14-7) visits No. 4 Hammondsport on Saturday.
AT WARSAW Cuba-Rushford (42)
Forward 1 0-0 2, Searle 7 0-0 18, Howe 5 8-15 21, Tylor 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 9-17 42.
Warsaw (60)
Standera 5 6-10 18, Howard 3 0-0 8, Tangeman 5 3-3 13, Ellsworth 3 0-2 7, Ryan 6 0-1 12, Perez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 9-16 60. Cuba-Rushford 6 12 31 42 Warsaw 10 33 51 60
Three-point goals: C-R 7 (Howe 3, Searle 4); Warsaw 5 (Standera 2, Howard 2, Ellsworth). Total fouls: C-R 12, Warsaw 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT BATH Dundee (45)
Parker 0 1-6 1, Edmister 1 0-0 2, Strait 7 2-3 21, Eaves 2 0-0 4, Knapp 0 1-2 1, Bratlie 0 1-2 1, Cratsley 7 0-0 15. Totals: 17 5-13 45.
Bolivar-Richburg (21)
Mc. Harris 0 1-2 1, Ma. Harris 2 0-0 4, Pacer 2 0-0 5, Cole 3 5-12 11, Nix 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-14 21. Dundee 15 30 37 45 Bolivar-Richburg 3 10 18 21
Three-point goals: Dundee 6 (Strait 5, Cratsley); B-R 1 (Pacer). Total fouls: Dundee 16, B-R 9. Fouled out: None.