It seems like a lifetime ago when former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis infamously quit at halftime during the team’s second regular season game in 2018.

That was almost an entirely different Bills team than the one that’s been constructed and now poised to compete in the AFC in 2020.

But at least one player that was on that 2018 team still can’t believe Davis up and quit in the middle of a game.

On Thursday night, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was live on Instagram with former Bills running back LeSean McCoy. The two spoke about a number of topics but when the conversation turned to Davis’ puzzling move at halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers, White and McCoy could barely contain their laughter.

White told the story of how Davis’ retirement came about. The defense came off the field after forcing a three-and out, and it was Davis who made a big play to stop the Chargers and get the ball back for the Bills.

“He had just made a big stop on third down. He put his fist up and got the crowd pumped up and everything,” White explained.

After the Bills’ offense was forced to punt, a Bills coach turned to the defensive backs and asked them if they were ready to get back out on the field.

Davis simply replied: “I’m done, young boys. This my last go around.”

White turned to Davis and asked him if he meant this season was his last. Davis said no; in fact that very game was his last game.

“I’m thinking the whole time, why in the f*** would you go through OTAs and camp and you gonna do this s***,” White said as he continued to recall the confusing turn of events.

McCoy was laughing the entire time as the two did their best impression of Davis. The next day after Davis quit, McCoy said he and White went to Davis’ house to get the story of what exactly happened.

Davis explained: “Now listen, Shady. This is a young man’s game, Shady. If you can’t go, it’s over, Shady. I’m out there, Shady, and you’re Shady McCoy. When you can’t cut on a dime, Shady, it’s time to go.”

Davis’ retirement was one of the top stories of the NFL season in 2018 because of the bizarre way he walked away. Players were frustrated at the time but there’s never been a real account from anyone on the Bills’ roster about how the moment actually transpired.

Until now.