ORCHARD PARK (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa and two other players taken in the NFL draft last month.

The Bills announced the signing of the second-round pick from Iowa on Friday, along with wide receiver and fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis, and quarterback and fifth-round choice Jake Fromm. All three got four-year contracts.

The signings came a day after Buffalo put three other draft choices under contract: placekicker Tyler Bass, receiver Isaiah Hodgins and cornerback Dane Jackson. Bass and Hodgins were taken in the sixth round and Jackson in the seventh.

The 6-foot-5 Epenesa led the Big Ten with 10 1/2 sacks as a junior. A three-year starter, he had 26 1/2 sacks and forced nine fumbles in 37 career games.

Upgrading the pass rush was considered a partial need for Buffalo; returning starters Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy will both be 30 or older before the end of this year.

He joins a defense that lost backup defensive end Shaq Lawson in free agency last month. The Bills addressed his departure by signing Mario Addison in free agency.

The Bills had traded their first-round pick and three other choices to Minnesota to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota earlier this year.

Fromm, who led Georgia to the College Football Playoff title game in 2018, isn’t expected to challenge Josh Allen for the starting job. He provides insurance as a backup with Matt Barkley in the final year of his contract.

Davis played at Central Florida, where he caught 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns in 38 games.

Browns re-sign WR Higgins after stunted 2019 seasonCLEVELAND (AP) — Rashard Higgins is back on Cleveland’s roster. It remains to be seen if he’s back in the game plan.

Higgins’ signing to a one-year, $910,000 contract was made official Friday by the Browns, who brought back the free agent following a strange 2019 season for the former fifth-round draft pick.

Higgins was limited by a knee injury last season, but he also fell from favor with former coach Freddie Kitchens and finished with four catches for 55 yards. It was a dramatic drop for Higgins, who in 2018 became a favorite target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns also waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

The 25-year-old Higgins is the longest tenured receiver with Cleveland. He’ll compete for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. along with rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and others.

In four seasons, Higgins has 76 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns.

Patriots sign 4 additional members of draft class

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed four additional members of their 2020 draft class.

New England announced Friday that linebacker Anfernee Jennings, tight end Devin Asiasi and offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Dustin Woodard all agreed to terms on rookie contracts.

The Patriots entered last month’s draft with 12 picks and after making several trades over three days, wound up selecting 10 players.

Only two draft picks remain unsigned: former Lenoir-Rhyne safety and second-round pick Kyle Dugger and former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene, who was selected in the third round.