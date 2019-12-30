BATH — Marley Adams powered Wellsville to a Bath Tournament championship, scoring 20 points and collecting six rebounds in a 54-38 win over the host Haverling.
Adams was selected as the tournament MVP, while Emily Costello earned all-tournament honors.
“We’ve gone to this tournament for six years now, and have never been able to win it, so it was nice for the girls to finally win it” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “Over the weekend there was some alumni back at the game and they were happy for the team to win it. It was nice to finally win it.”
Costello added 14 points and three assists for the Lions. Regan Marsh led Wellsville (7-2) with eight rebounds and seven points. Kaylee Coleman had four points and six rebounds.
“We got out to a slow start,” Alvord added. “We scored the first basketball but fell behind to 7-2. Our defense kept us in the game and limiting Abby (Spiess) and Meredith (Czajkowski) to a combined 22 points was great to see. It was a solid team defensive effort.”
Meredith Czajkowski led Haverling with 13 points and six rebounds. Abby Spiess finished with nine points and four rebounds.
NON-LEAGUESPRINGVILLE TOURNAMENT Ellicottville 46, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 42SPRINGVILLE — Emillee Ruiz finished with 16 points to guide Ellicottville to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday in a consolation win over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
“The girls really fought and proud that we got the win,” Ellicottville coach Chelsea Cole said.
Makenna Smith chipped in with 14 points for the Eagles (2-6). Evelyn Nuzzo was a threat from beyond the arch with three 3-pointers made.
Madeline Jones and Emma Rupp each posted a double-double for the Timberwolves (2-6). Jones finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Rupp had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCIO TOURNAMENTScio 65, Alfred-Almond 21SCIO — Cam Loucks earned a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a Scio Tournament championship.
“We had a really good defensive effort,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “Our defense fed into our offene which provided us with early looks and layups.”
Brendan Graves finished with 22 points, four steals and four assists for Scio (5-1). Jake D’Arcy added 11 points and four assists, while Carl Finnemore had five points.
Blake McMichael led Alfred-Almond with seven points.
Belfast 66, Friendship 38
SCIO — Devin Harriger scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers to help Belfast (2-5) snap a three-game losing skid on Saturday in a consolation match win over Friendship.
Matt Weaver added 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Stephen Struckmann finished with 10.
Friendship (1-7) was led by Ion Romero with 12 points and Dekota Stewart had 11.
JASPER-TROUPSBURG TOURNAMENT
Jasper-Troupsburg 72, Whitesville 31JASPER — C.J. Estep led Whitesville with 13 points and Jesse Pensyl chipped in with eight in a loss in the consolation match against Jasper-Troupsburg.
Joshua Flint and Reese Draper powered Jasper-Troupsburg with 14 points apiece. Noah Price and Tyler Flint finished with 10 points each. Blake Lawson tallied 10 points.
Whitesville falls to 0-4.
PRATTSBURGH TOURNAMENT
Prattsburgh 82, Genesee Valley 60PRATTSBURGH — Genesee Valley’s five-game win streak was snapped Saturday in the championship game to Prattsburgh.
The Jaguars fall to 5-2 overall. No further information was given to the Times Herald.
SPRINGVILLE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Eden 53, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 49SPRINGVILLE — Hunter Stetz tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to lead Eden over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
The Timberwolves fell to 3-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL AT SCIO Belfast (66)
Ellison 2 0-0 6, Drozdowski 1 0-0 2, Weaver 4 3-4 12, Blocho 2 1-1 5, Harriger 7 9-10 31, Struckmann 5 0-0 10. Totals: 22 13-15 66.
Friendship (38)
Hosley 3 1-2 7, Hewitt 1 2-2 4, Romero 3 4-4 12, Smith 1 1-2 4, Stewart 5 1-4 11. Totals: 13 9-17 38. Belfast 15 29 48 66 Friendship 14 20 30 38
Three-point goals: Belfast 8 (Weaver, Harriger 5, Ellison 2); Friendship 3 (Romero 2, Smith). Total fouls: Belfast 8, Friendship 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT JASPER Whitesville (31)
Pensyl 2 3-4 8, Estep 5 2-4 13, Whitesell 3 0-0 6, Cogar 0 0-2 0, Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 5-10 31.
Jasper-Troupsburg (72)
Price 4 0-0 11, J. Flint 5 4-4 14, Rowe 1 0-0 2, Lawson 5 0-3 10, T. Flint 4 3-4 11, Tormey 1 0-0 3, R. Draper 6 1-2 14, E. Draper 1 0-0 3, Cornell 2 0-2 4. Totals: 29 8-15 72. Whitesville 10 10 25 31 J-T 16 42 61 72
Three-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Pensyl, Estep); J-T 6 (Price 3, Tormey, R. Draper, E. Draper). Total fouls: Whitesville 16, J-T 6. Fouled out:
Pensyl (W).
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT BATH Wellsville (54)
Adams 8 4-4 20, Mess 1 0-2 2, Costello 5 0-0 14, Sexton 1 0-0 2, Robbins 2 1-1 5, Coleman 2 0-0 4, Marsh 3 1-2 7. Totals: 22 6-9 54.
Haverling (38)
Spiess 3 1-2 9, Burns 3 1-2 7, Czajkowski 5 0-0 13, Stone 1 0-0 2, Beers 1 0-0 2, Rusak 0 1-2 1, Taggart 2 0-1 4. Totals: 15 3-7 38. Wellsville 13 28 38 54 Haverling 11 24 31 38
Three-point goals: Wellsville 4 (Costello 4); Haverling 5 (Spiess 2, Czajkowski 3). Total fouls: Wellsville 12, Haverling 7. Fouled out: None.