A recent article in The Bradford Era by Matthew Kandrach asked the question, “Can Pennsylvania’s electricity market become competitive again?”
The answer is yes, if the government will unshackle electric generation from multiple restrictions that increase cost of production.
As Kandrach points out, a certain percentage of electricity must come from renewable resources, by government mandate. This is the same nonsense that resulted in the mandate for corn to be used in the production of ethanol to be mixed with gasoline. All of these mandates resulted in substantial subsidies to make renewable resources competitive with coal and natural gas.
Kandrach contends that these subsidies have secondary effects. Not only do they increase the public cost for electricity and gasoline, but they are causing coal generation plants to go out of business, reducing a balancing effect of coal generation. When gas prices increase, coal becomes a stabilizing commodity to keep electric prices from rising.
Make no mistake, cheap gas will not last forever. While wind and solar production has become cheaper, it will never be able to compete fairly with natural gas at today’s prices. Therefore, higher subsidies will be necessary long into the future. Continuing in this vein, the resultant high subsidies are an additional tax on citizens. All this to make politicians and environmentalists feel good.
I have another reason to object to wind-powered electricity production: high maintenance.
In New York state along the road from Cohocton to Naples, there is a wind farm with about 25 towers. I have a reason to have traveled that road frequently during the last three years. At any one time there are from 5 to 10 of these windmills which are not turning while the rest are working. The reason? High maintenance. Each tower has three huge blades and a heavy shaft. Imagine the stress on the bearings along with the great weight of the axle and the variable stresses from wind changes and weather.
Each tower has many moving parts, including gears, shafts, bearings, rotors, governors, etc. They also contain many switches, relays, electrical connectors, circuit breakers, safety devices and only an engineer knows what else. Most of these parts work under great stress and will eventually wear and break down, requiring maintenance.
To top it off (literally) most of these parts sit on top of a 400-foot pole which must be a nightmare for maintenance workers. We will need tens or hundreds of thousands of these windmills to supply a significant amount of electricity to the entire country. I predict that, if we go forward with the mass installation of these towers, in 30 to 40 years the landscapes will be littered with the rusting hulks of these ill-conceived devices.
What is the solution? Nuclear power.
France gets 80% of its electric power from nuclear plants. I don’t recall a serious problem. The U.S. Navy has used nuclear power for at least 50 years without a serious problem. The Three Mile Island incident in Pennsylvania caused no short-term or long-term diseases.
Nuclear power is clean and green. The plants do not release carbon dioxide, methane, nitrogren compounds, trace metals or soot. The new fourth-generation reactors are safer, more efficient and cheaper than previous designs. The fear of nuclear power is a result of misinformation and lack of knowledge of safe and clean production.
There is economy of scale (size). A huge generator in a power plant is more efficient than thousands of small wind generators spinning around on 400-foot towers. Fifty or 100 nuclear plants will give abundant power with no pollution.
Why is the government spending hundreds of billions of dollars trying to develop alternate electric power sources when we have the solution at hand?
Go clean. Go nuclear power.
(Kent K. Smith, MD, lives in Smethport, Pa.)