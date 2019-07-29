OLEAN — The first things to greet visitors to Olean will hopefully get a makeover this year.
Officials at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Four Mile Brewing Co. told the Times Herald that the gears are in motion to get the Welcome to Olean signs at the city’s main entryways repainted this year.
“We’re in early talks — we’re rallying the troops,” said Jarrad Childs of Four Mile Brewing. “It’s your first initiation to Olean — we want it to be inviting.”
The signs were installed more than 25 years ago, said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer at the Chamber.
“I started in ‘91, and the month after starting we went down by Applebee’s for a photo” of the new sign,” she said. “We did paint them 10, 12 years ago.”
The Chamber originally paid for the signs with a special account, she said, with some money put aside for maintenance at the time. Local businesses and nonprofits were also tapped to adopt the sites for future maintenance.
“We had companies take care of them, plant flowers,” she said, but the effort trailed off several years ago.
While visitors will spot the blight, locals are so used to the gradual decay that “unless you bother to look at them, you don’t notice how bad they are,” she said.
Another big help during previous years was the ReHabilitation Center, Yanetsko said, which is now part of InTandem. InTandem’s new chief development officer Larry Sorokes — who until a few months ago was the CEO of the Chamber — almost immediately asked Yanetsko about a partnership on the signs, she said.
Childs said the Olean Young Professionals Association is also interested in helping, as is at least one other group. In addition, the local Sherwin Williams and Home Depot have offered funds and supplies for the work.
The worst sign, Childs said, is the one near the Olean Times Herald office, which is overgrown — a tree has grown inside the sign’s raised bed and blocks it from view. The other signs along Route 417 and Buffalo Street are also in poor condition, he said, and desperately need repainting, landscaping and repairs to be presentable.
“Worst case scenario, (Four Mile head Nick Bohdanowycz) and I will be out there with paint brushes,” Childs laughed.
Another sign would be nice along Route 16 as it turns into South Union Street.
“It will take a little bit,” Childs said, adding that costs and other hurdles need to be cleared.
Yanetsko said that the sign would almost certainly have to be on private property, so an agreement will be needed with a landowner in that area.