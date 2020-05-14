One of the things religious leaders fail to do regularly is to take care of themselves. In a light-hearted way, a friend reminded me that the world wouldn’t fall apart if I took a day off, of course not. But I know sometimes I believe if not the world, my church can’t get along without me. In my rational moments, I know this is not true.
So many religious leaders during this time of struggle and isolation, find themselves working harder and in new and unfamiliar ways, and that causes a great deal of stress and fatigue. And research shows this type of behavior leads to illness, burnout, and depression, so, in essence, it is counter-productive and destructive. Religious leaders tend to overwork and under-recover. And this is not sustainable.
Especially now, when we have had to learn to do new things in new ways and learn how to do them on the fly. We had to learn to change the way we do church, worship, meetings, study, and pastoral care. And we had to learn how to do it now. We have discovered how to use technology for meetings. We have learned how to live stream worship, something I had never done before. At the same time, I had to give up face to face contacts and to replace them with digital connections through technology, email, text, and social media.
While we were busy learning and doing these things, we often put off our spiritual, physical, and emotional self-care practices. For example, each morning find myself torn between doing what I think must be done right now and doing what I need to do to care for my spirit, my usual first practice in the morning. I need to remember the flight attendant’s message in case of an emergency; please place the oxygen mask on yourself before you attempt to help someone else. The point is if you don’t care for your spirit, you can’t take care of someone else’s. The same goes for our bodies, minds, and families
Also, many vacations and continuing education events were put on hold. Three programs I had planned on in January have canceled. Two of them, The Festival of Homiletics and Chautauqua, are traditional activities I have participated in for many years. The first with my wife and the second with my extended family. These are places that give me inspiration, fresh ideas, and enthusiasm. I will not be attending in person this year, but I can take advantage of live streaming and downloadable resources from these two events to help feed my spirit.
As religious leaders have had to innovate and learn new ways to serve others, we need to learn new ways to care for ourselves. As we go through these changes, pray for and support your religious leaders and insist they practice good self-care. If you need to know more about this, check our Clergy Self Care resources at Alban.org.
(These comments were prompted by an article by Ryan Landino on Facebook.)