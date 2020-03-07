Wieland talks new book, same struggling Sabres

OLEAN — It was supposed to be a discussion of a new book, followed by signings from its author.
But, two-thirds of the way into Thursday night’s session at the Olean Public Library, Paul Wieland couldn’t help himself. He worked a quarter century for the Buffalo Sabres, first in public relations, then on-air in the team’s radio and TV broadcasts and finally as executive producer of Sabres productions. The St. Bonaventure alumnus, who actually served as an occasional fill-in practice goalie for the NHL team, couldn’t resist a frustrated rant about the now-struggling franchise that once employed him.
Oh, he started out on-topic, talking about his third and newest book: Taro Lives: Confessions of as Sports Hoaxer. That followed his 2008 compilation of Sabres stories Then Perreault said to Rico... and 2011’s The Father … The Son … and the Sweet Sixteen which recounted the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball scandal of the 2002-03 season involving late university president, Bob Wickenheiser, and his son, Kort, an assistant coach on the team.
Wieland, of course, is the perfect source for a book on hoaxes … he’s been a prankster of long-standing.
Indeed, Thursday night he admitted that trait dated to his college years when, as a junior, he opted for a Little Three basketball stunt. He went to an Olean military surplus store and bought a container of purple dye. He then dumped it into the pool in the basement under Butler Gym, figuring that Niagara, home of the Purple Eagles, would get the blame.
Only later did he realize the dye was for pilots who had to ditch and was to be used in open water to aid rescuers. In a pool it became a stain agent and took weeks for St. Bonaventure’s clean-up crew to remove. Wieland was never identified as the culprit, yet admitted at the book signing “that was over 60 years ago … I hope they don’t take my degree away.”
He also related a much more recent prank after returning to Bona as a mass communications professor. Tired of his students complaining about parking tickets, he had dozens of faux citations printed at his own expense, albeit with bizarre penalties — “first offense, one week in Olean; second offense, two weeks in Olean” — and had them tag every faculty member’s car, including then-president Sr. Margaret Carney.
BUT HIS crowning pranks were during his Sabres PR days.
One, still alive via Wieland’s current book title, is Taro Tsujimoto. He was the fictitious Sabres 11th round draft pick in 1974, a creation of Wieland at the behest of coach/general manager Punch Imlach who was tired of the slow pace of that year’s lottery as the NHL tried to keep it secret from the competing World Hockey Association.
But Wieland’s best April Fool’s stunt came in 1977.
In a release, dated April 1, it was revealed the Sabres would be the first NHL team to use a synthetic ice surface called “Sliderex.” Reading the whole document quickly revealed the story was a ruse.
But the night before, WGR-TV’s sports anchor Ed Kilgore reported the story as an “exclusive.” Wieland phoned him immediately after the telecast and scolded “You broke the release date,” not mentioning it was an April Fool’s joke.
For years thereafter, on April 1, fellow media members reminded Ed, “You broke the release date.”
AS THURSDAY’S session wound down, Wieland’s talk evolved into a frank discussion of the Sabres.
“It’s easy for me to criticize today because you leave someplace and you’re like ‘Eh, they don’t do it the right way any more.’ But, guess what, they don’t do it the right way any more … I’m talking about the product,” he said.
“I find going to a game an obnoxious experience because of the noise, it’s just terrible.
I was at a game this year, ‘70s night, and I did second period color with (play-by-play announcer Rick) Jeanneret and it was a great time … but the noise. I said to Rick, ‘How do you stand this?’ He said, ‘You just get used to it … you sort of have to block it out.’ But I couldn’t stand it.”
Wieland quickly added, “The thing about going to a game is … the Sabres stink. It’s nine years now. (Terry Pegula) and his wife bought the team and they’re unable to provide management to produce a winning team. I don’t know if they’re capable of doing it. I think they were fortunate to find a couple of good guys to run the football team (coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane) after Rex Ryan, of all people, and they’re better now.
“Pat LaFontaine would have been a fine head of the hockey operations, but it didn’t work out. I pretty much know what happened but I’m not at liberty to (say). He was told one thing (by management), then something else happened.”
Wieland pointed out, “It doesn’t matter how much money they have … they have great attendance … they have a nice building in a great hockey town and they’ve provided the town with nothing … diddly squat.
“I don’t care if anybody quotes me about that. I’m not mad at them, it’s not my business. But it is my business as a fan … there’s a little vested interest, 25 years of my life there (from) the literal beginning.”
He continued, “I see this fan base, Western New York, getting a piece of crap as a hockey team. And, no matter what you say, just look at the numbers.
This year, they’re a little bit better, but they’re not going to make the playoffs … they’re far out of them, (though) they’ll have a few more points. But year after year after year.”
Wieland explained, “I get the entire hockey package on DirecTV and I’d stopped watching the Sabres, but I watched them more closely this year. I didn’t think they were going to make the playoffs, but (Jack) Eichel was playing so brilliantly, he was fun to watch.
“But they don’t have much … average to bad goaltending — average when (Linus) Ulmark is in there, bad when the other guys are — they have a couple of good defensemen, they have four forwards, maybe … (but) you’re supposed to have nine. And they don’t have anything in the minors.”
He maintained, “What they do is stock Rochester with American League (level) players and a couple of young players. The Pegulas own the team and Rochester deserves to have a good team because it’s a good market in the American Hockey League, one of the best, and they’re used to having (one).
“But what they’re doing is putting 18 Swedes — and I’m not knocking Swedes, they’re good players — and a bunch of guys that are veterans that you probably never heard of. They’re not going to be called up because they’re not NHL players. So where do you go from there?
“They’ve been drafting for nine years now and they’ve got Eichel and (Rasmus) Dahlin, who is a wonderful young player, out of the draft and the rest is not much. (Sam) Reinhart is slow … average,” said the 82-year-old Wieland. “I’m irritated as a fan … a blind pig finds an acorn once-in-awhile. It’s ridiculous. They raise (ticket) prices again, charge more money, but still don’t put a winner on the ice.
“Can’t they get a playoff team once before I’m dead?”
