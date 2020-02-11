BRADFORD, Pa. — The staffs from Wellsville Central School and current District 9 champion Ridgway, winner of four straight titles, will be the coaches of New York and Pennsylvania, respectively, for the 47th annual Big 30 Charities Classic – formerly the Big 30 All-Star Football Game – set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field.

After last August’s 27-27 tie, New York leads the series 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2014 renewal.

WELLSVILLE head coach Frank Brown will be assisted by Wayne Stonemetz, Ron Beckwith and Evan Enke.

Brown has served six interrupted years as the Lions coach plus four seasons as an assistant. He was the Big 30’s Coach of the Year in 2009 and his teams claimed the Connors & Ferris championship in 2008, ‘10 and ‘12. He led the New York team to victory in the 2010 Charities Classic and Wellsville claimed the 2011 Section 5 Class C championship.

Brown, president and CEO of Warehouse America for 38 years, was tabbed Sec. 5 Class C Coach of the Year in 2012.

Stonemetz, now an assistant, served five years as Wellsville head coach in addition to his full-time job as Bolivar’s DPW superintendent.

Enke has two years of head coaching experience on his resume and 14 as an assistant, currently serving as Wellsville’s offensive and defensive line coach. A member of the Big 30 Football All-Star team in high school, Enke is chair and professor of Alfred State's Computer and Information Technology Department.

Beckwith, Wellsville’s assistant head coach, has been on the staff for four seasons and works with the defensive backs and wide receivers.

MARK HEINDL has been head coach at Ridgway for 12 seasons, preceded by nine years as an assistant. The Elkers, after their co-op with Johnsonburg, have won the last four District 9 championships. Ridgway also claimed the Allegheny Mountain League title in 2014.

Heindl, the Big 30 Coach of the Year in 2017 was D-9 large-school Coach of the Year in both 2018 and ‘19 and Tri-County Coach of the Year in 2016, 18-19.

A Ridgway Middle School social studies teacher for 20 years he also was D9 sports.com Coach of the Year in 2016.

He will be assisted by Mickey Delhunty, Tony Defilippi, Jack Kifer and Rick Viglione

A 1983 Big 30 All-Star, Delhunty has spent 21 years as an assistant and is currently the Elkers offensive coordinator/defensive backs coach.

His profession is electrical engineering manager.

Defilippi spent 14 years as a head coach including a stint at St. Marys High School plus 11 seasons as an assistant.

He was a Big 30 all-star in 1990 and participated in the Charities Classic as both a player and coach.

Defilippi teaches in the St. Marys school district.

Kifer, who has spent six seasons as a line coach at Ridgway, is operations manager for West Penn Power, State College Region.

Viglione is a 24-year assistant and was awarded the 2016 D9 Sports Special Contributor Award. He’s a PA Downtown Center- Field Outreach Specialist and the ATA- Special Projects Coordinator.