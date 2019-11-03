SODUS — It took over a decade, but Wellsville is heading back to the Section V girls volleyball Final Four.
The No. 6 seed Lions upset No. 3 Sodus, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21 on Saturday night in the Section V Class C2 quarterfinals match.
Wellsville sophomore Marley Adams had a game-high nine kills, 17 digs, five aces, two assists and two kills to lead Wellsville while junior setter Mattie Buckley had a game-high 19 assists with three kills two aces and seven digs.
Also for Wellsville (13-7), Sophomores Brooklyn Stisser had 18 digs, five kills and two blocks, Kaylee Adams had 14 digs, seven kills and five aces and Jaelyn Knapp had five kills, two assists and two digs.
Wellsville senior setter Delayne mattison had 12 assists, nine digs and two aces and senior outside hitter Keara Ludu had seven kills, two blocks and two kills.
"We didn't miss a serve until the fourth set and in sectionals, that is putting a lot of pressure on the other team, when you are not making unforced errors," said Wellsville assistant coach John Anderson. "Sodus was consistent had played good defense, but we covered the court and blocked well."
Wellsville will play No. 2 Le Roy (18-2) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at East Rochester. In the other semi-final game, No. 1 Byron Bergen (18-0) takes on No. 4 Avon (14-4).
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINAL
Cuba-Rushford 3, Bishop Kearney 2
CUBA — Kate Howe led top-seeded Cuba-Rushford with 37 assists, nine kills and three aces in a 15-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 thrilling win over Bishop Kearney.
“I was very pleased with our performance,” C-R coach Mary Radomski said. “We are excited to be heading to the semifinals.”
Megan O’Keefe chipped in with 11 kills and five aces for the Rebels, while Brianna Green had 10 kills. Summer Madison finished with nine kills.
Cuba-Rushford (13-2) advances to the semifinals and will play No. 5 seed Oakfield-Alabama (12-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, York 0
BELMONT — Lexi Deichmann tallied a game-high 17 kills to lead No. 4 seed Genesee Valley/Belfast to a 28-26, 25-13, 25-18 sweep over York.
“Our seniors played really well for their last game on their home court,” Genesee Valley/Belfast coach Jacob Bannerman said. “York battled really hard but our girls really brought their ‘A’ game.”
Hailey Herring added 12 kills and five aces while Addison Herring dished out 32 assists.
York was led by Stephanie Santiago with seven kills and nine digs.
Genesee Valley/Belfast (14-6) advances to play No. 1 seed Harley-Allendale Columbia on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomfield.
Lyons 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0
LYONS — Bolivar-Richburg suffered a 25-7, 25-221, 25-10 sweep against Lyons in the Class D2 quarterfinals on Saturday to wrap up its season.
The Wolverines finished with a 5-12 overall record.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
CLASS D3 QUARTERFINALS
Hammondsport/Bradford 3, Houghton, 0
PRATTSBURGH — Houghton (8-7) dropped its quarterfinals match against Hammondsport/Bradford in three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-20) to finish its season.
Carissa Hilsher led the Panthers with nine assists, six digs, three kills and one block. Emma Retz tacked on five kills.
Batavia Notre Dame 3, Fillmore 0
BATAVIA — Fillmore’s season came to a close at 13-6 on Saturday with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 sweep against Notre Dame in the Class D3 quarterfinals.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFFS
CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP
DuBois 3, Bradford 0
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Bradford, which had lost to DuBois six times over the last two seasons entering the match, led by as many as four (17-13) in that opening game.
But it didn’t take the Beavers much longer to find their groove, closing out that first set with a 25-23 victory and rolling in the final two (25-11, 25-16) to win their third straight district title. The last two have come in straight set victories over Bradford.
“The one thing that any coach will tell you is that you can’t put a stat on momentum,” Bradford head coach Steve Daniels said. “And volleyball is a sport where momentum can either drive you to championships or kill you. It literally looked like the air got deflated out of us (after the first set).”
Powering DuBois in the match were Sydney Kachalk, Kaylee Sadowski and Cayla Donahue — who all had eight kills. Donahue added 19 digs and Cate Gregory had 26 assists.
Leading Bradford, meanwhile was Erica Marshall with 11 kills and six digs, Alex Asp with eight kills and Laney Kahle had 18 assists.