WELLSVILLE — In just its second match of the season, the Fillmore girls volleyball team allowed a 2-1 lead to evaporate into a five-set loss to Wellsville.
On Tuesday, the Eagles got some revenge.
Erin Mawn notched 14 assists, five aces and five digs and Fillmore maintained control from the start while picking up a 3-0 sweep in the rematch. Tayler Bedow posted four blocks and four kills while Emma Cole contributed five kills and six digs for the Eagles, who won it 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
For Wellsville (7-5), playing its second match in as many nights after sweeping Bolivar-Richburg on Monday, Keara Ludu had four kills and four digs and Marley Adams logged three kills, four aces and five digs.
Brooklyn Stisser added four kills, Delayne Mattison and Mattie Buckley each had seven assists and Kaylee Colem and Jaelyn Knapp both had three aces for the Lions.
CCAA EASTPortville 3, Ellicottville 0ELLICOTTVILLE — Tori Unverdorben and Shayla Wilhelm each had nine kills as Portville remained unbeaten with a 25-9, 25-7, 25-13 sweep.
Hailey Keim added six kills while Kylie Blessing racked up 26 assists and Olivia Emley notched 16 digs for the Panthers (10-0).
Allison Rowland had three kills while Jenna Hadley logged five digs for Ellicottville (4-9).
Olean 3, Allegany-Limestone 1
ALLEGANY — For the second time this year, Allegany-Limestone took its first set against Olean.
But for the second time, the Huskies responded by taking the next three sets.
Adele Dwaileebe recorded eight kills, two digs and four aces and Destiny Custer posted 12 digs to key Olean to an 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 victory. Brynn Ackerman added six kills for the Huskies (9-1).
“It’s always a pleasure playing against them,” A-L coach Terra LaCroix said. “Their coach (Carrie Peters) and I are a lot alike — we’re both honest and passionate about our teams. My team worked super hard and played super well as a team.”
Cameron Riordan (2 kills, 2 aces) had 22 assists while Chloe LaCroix (2 aces) had five assists and 10 digs and Madison Smith added six kills and three aces for the Gators (7-4).
Randolph 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Brynn Pagett and Alyssa Adams totaled nine kills and eight kills, respectively, to key Randolph to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 sweep.
Jill Stahley added seven kills while Eve Adams had 10 assists and Mya Abrams seven for the Cardinals (8-3, 5-3).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 3-9 (2-6).
ECIC DIV. IIILake Shore 3, Pioneer 0ANGOLA — Pioneer had a four-match win streak snapped in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-20 loss. The Panthers, who were swept by Lake Shore for the second time this year, fell to 5-9.
DISTRICT 9 LAURELBradford 3, Sheffield 0BRADFORD, Pa. — Laney Kahle recorded 17 assists and two blocks to lead Bradford to a 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 sweep.
Alex Asp and Erica Marshall each added seven kills for the Owls (5-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
“We took care of our opportunities,” Bradford coach Steven Daniels said. “It was a good bounce-back game.”
NON-LEAGUE
Hammondsport 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1HAMMONDSPORT — Hammondsport shook off a second-set loss for a 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11 victory.
GV/Belfast, which lost a three-match win streak, fell to 6-4.