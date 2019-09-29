ORCHARD PARK — The mystique of the New England Patriots has been well-crafted over the past 19 years.
It’s no coincidence that span encompasses the career of quarterback Tom Brady, now 42, who has taken them to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them.
There are apocryphal stories that some weaker opponents, facing New England, are often beaten mentally the moment they walk onto the field.
Whether that’s happened to the Bills over the years is subject for conjecture, but what’s certain is that 13 times since 2000, when Brady and coach Bill Belichick teamed up, Buffalo has had losing records. And a big reason falls to the Pats’ 33 wins in the last 37 meetings. Such is the peril of playing a dominant division opponent twice a season.
Indeed, it’s not the first time such a fate has befallen the Bills. In the decade of the ‘70s, they lost 20 straight games to AFC East foe Miami.
But that futility against the Dolphins eventually ended.
AND THAT’S what makes this afternoon at New Era Field so interesting.
The Bills and Patriots enter the game tied atop the division at 3-0 with two of the better defenses in the National Football League (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM). That’s the reason there’s been an almost-unprecedented regular-season demand for tickets.
Both Buffalo and New England have gotten here against decidedly substandard opposition. The Pats have beaten Pittsburgh (0-3), Miami (0-3) and the Jets (0-3), outscoring them by an average of 35-6 and not having surrendered an offensive touchdown this season.
The Bills have beaten the Jets, Giants (1-2) and Cincinnati (0-3) but only by an average score of 22-16 and two of those victories required fourth-quarter comebacks.
New England leads the NFL in fewest points surrendered (17) and fewest yards given up per game. But Buffalo has been fairly stellar, ranking third in fewest average points relinquished and fifth in yards.
THIS WEEK Bills coach Sean McDermott indicated Belichick might just be the “greatest of all time,” a tag already attributed to Brady among NFL quarterbacks.
Of the Pats’ boss, McDermott noted, “Coach Belichick does a great job. He’s highly intelligent. He does a really good job of making teams play left-handed.”
Referring to Brady, the third-year coach added, “He’s obviously the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. I have a lot of respect for him and the way he’s been able to do it at such a high level and sustain it. He’s extremely smart, does a really good job at the line of scrimmage and is tremendously accurate.”
McDermott conceded, “We respect what (the Patriots) have been able to do. If you don’t do that, if you don’t watch and you don’t learn from people that have been the best – and they’re defending champs – you’re ignorant to a model out there.”
In an oddity, though, while the Buffalo fans are focused on the Pats’ dominance, 23 members of Buffalo’s 53-man roster are in their first year with the Bills and aren’t nearly as conversational with the rivalry.
“Sometimes with young people, you study the past and respect the past, and learn from it,” McDermott admitted. “But a lot of these guys are just focused on the present and there’s some good to that and there’s some bad. Some of that bad … we can continue to try and educate them on what they’ve done what they’ve been able to do, whether it’s been against the Bills or in the division. They’ve been good for a long time, not just in the division but across the league.”
McDermott continued about the Patriots, “They’ve beaten us four times (by an average score of 27-9). Whether it’s the pass or the run game, this is a really good offense, you take away one thing, and here they come with another thing. It’s just like you wade into the ocean and you’re up to your neck and the waves just keep coming. They have that volume where they can spin the dial and try and beat you another way if you’re taking away what they’re doing well.”
IS THERE an intimidation factor for his young players?
“Bill Belichick on the other sideline, Bill Belichick in warmups,” McDermott said, indicating players thinking, “‘Hey, I got a chance to be around Bill Belichick and Tom Brady … what they’ve been able to do.’ These are guys you know our players watched in the Super Bowl last year, and many Super Bowls, so that’s real. It’s real for pretty much every team out there I would think. But that’s part of the challenge.”
The other challenge has been getting a helpful film look at this year’s Pats.
“The game has been over by halftime,” McDermott said. “So if you normally watch 68 plays of film on one side of the ball, you only get 30 decent plays of what their intentions are. I’d like to see a little bit more (than a) small sample size, but they’ve earned it. The game is over pretty much – all three of them – by halftime and so they are machine.”
Then, too, the Patriots stymied Rams quarterback Jared Goff in their 13-3 Super Bowl win.
“They do a really good job with adjustments, with taking your best things away,” McDermott said. “They play you in a unique way … confusing quarterbacks.
“We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got a good plan, but they’ve defended the best, and a good young quarterback last year and basically shut him down.”
And that puts pressure on Buffalo’s second-year QB, Josh Allen.
“Watching them on film, they’re always sound fundamentally, they understand what type of coverage that they’re in, they’re very well disciplined,” Allen said. “We understand it’s no small task to go against these guys, no matter who you are. We’ve got to make sure that we’re good on our end, as far as taking care of the football, with our blocking schemes, making sure that we’re going to the right guys.”
But doesn’t playing New England turn up the pressure?
“Every week is a measuring stick,” Allen said. “We’re not trying to approach this any differently than we would any game. It’s the most important game that we’re playing right now, because it’s the next one. We’re going in with that mindset.
“(But) we understand what this game means to fans and people around the league. We know that this team prepares well – they’re 3-0 for a reason – and they’ve got one of the greatest ever do it at their quarterback position and head coach.”