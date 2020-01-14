Two charged with murder of Salamanca man

SALAMANCA — Two men are charged with second-degree murder following the death of a Salamanca man, whose body was found Monday.
Chad Skoken, 38, was found dead by police at 11:55 a.m. Monday in a garage at 37 Waite Ave. following an investigation by the Salamanca Police Department, Capt. Jamie Deck said Tuesday.
Jeremiah DesJarlais, 35, and Derrick Marsh, 31, both Waite Avenue residents, were later arrested by police.
Deck said Skoken’s body showed signs that there had been an altercation between the three men, but declined to go into further detail.
The connection between DesJarlais, Marsh and Skoken was unknown as of press time Tuesday, Deck said.
One of the suspects was taken into custody immediately after police found Skoken's body, Deck said, while the other he other suspect taken in about five hours later.
The investigation led police to believe the altercation had taken place about 24 hours before Skoken was found Monday morning, Deck said.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, Angeline DesJarlais, of 37 Waite Ave., owns the property.
Jeremiah DesJarlais and Marsh were being held in the Salamanca city jail Tuesday while waiting for arraignment.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
