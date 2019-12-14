ST. BONAVENTURE — Given what had just transpired, Mark Schmidt had no problem speaking in jest.
In the aftermath of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 73-45 beatdown of Hofstra last Saturday, the 13th-year coach was asked to what he attributed the Bonnies’ season-best 12 3-pointers.
“Well, I took over the 3-point shooting a couple days ago in practice … ,” he said with a smile.
Whatever the cause, Bona has quickly made a drastic improvement upon what had been its biggest weakness.
Over the first three weeks of the season, Schmidt’s team shot an abysmal 31-for-110 (28 percent) from beyond the arc. In the last three games, however, it’s gone a red-hot 27-of-57 (47 percent), allowing it to rise from last in the Atlantic 10 to eighth (.339) in a matter of only 14 days.
That impressive uptick is partly why the Bonnies (5-4) have been able to win four-straight and move above .500 for the first time this year — with a golden opportunity to make it at least seven in a row with upcoming games against a Division II opponent, Niagara (No. 318 KenPom) and Middle Tennessee (No. 264). It’s what’s allowed them to vault 30 places and back into the top 125 of the KenPom (No. 124).
And it’s given them a newfound confidence that they’ll bring into today’s “buy” game against Division II Gannon (4 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, ESPN+-live stream) inside the Reilly Center.
“WE HAVE good shooters,” Schmidt said. “It hadn’t been going well, but I think good shooters, if they keep on working at it …
“Once you start seeing the ball go in, it’s a confidence thing. I think we have good shooters, and it’s shown (since the team’s two-day tournament in Florida). We struggled, we got into the gym and worked at it. The assistant coaches have done a great job in morning shoots and getting them in, and it’s shown.”
At the heart of that turnaround has been Dominick Welch.
After a scorching finish to last season, the 6-foot-5 guard got off to a rocky start as a sophomore, connecting on just 3-of-his-first 16 field goals as Bona dropped home games to Ohio and Vermont. Over his last three games, though, he’s 14-of-25 from deep, with at least four treys in each, pushing him to No. 5 in the league in 3-point makes (28) and 21st in percentage (.406).
And before Christmas, the Cheektowaga native has resumed his mission to become the best shooter in the conference.
“Same thing (with Welch) — he’s a good shooter,” Schmidt said. “He didn’t shoot the ball well early, but you’re going to go through those stages during the season. You’ve just gotta keep working at it, and he did. He’s got a good stroke, and we expect them to go in.”
And they’ll continue to expect them to go in — no matter the opponent.
This afternoon, in the Bonnies’ first post-finals contest and first winter break game without students, that happens to be a Division II foe.
BONA understands that a D-II team wasn’t the ideal final addition to the non-conference schedule, and that it won’t lead to the biggest draw. It did, however, want to add one more home game for the RC faithful and give its young team another winnable game heading into Atlantic 10 play.
On top of that, filling out a schedule with a D-II opponent has become commonplace at the highest level of college basketball.
If there’s a tangible reason for Bona not to look past the Golden Knights (2-4), who own wins over Millersville and Alderson Broaddus, it’s this: Gannon trailed by only eight at halftime (37-29) in an 84-54 exhibition loss to Indiana on Oct. 29. Schmidt, though, isn’t concerned about the need to keep his Bonnies focused.
“We only have 31 opportunities to play,” he said. “The best player on Florida Atlantic’s team (whom Bona saw in Florida) was a Division II player. (Gannon’s) a good Division II team. They’ve got good players; some of them played at the D-I level (junior center Michael Tertsea is a Rhode Island transfer).
“Our guys understand who they’re playing, how good they are. When we decided to take Gannon, we knew Gannon was going to be good. I don’t think it’s going to be a concern getting our guys ready to play.”
THE Golden Knights’ lineup features four double-digit scorers: guards Frank Webb Jr (15.8 points) and Chris Clancy (11.2 points, 17-of-35 from 3s) and Victor Olawoye (13.2) and DeAnte Cisero (12.7 points), the latter two of which have come off the bench. Gannon, coming off an 89-82 overtime loss to Kutztown, starts a pair of centers (standing 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-8) and is shooting over 41 percent from distance.
“They’ve got good guards, they’re attacking guards, they push the ball well in transition,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got to be able to get back in transition and force a 5-on-5 game. They’ve got good size inside; they run a power game where they try to get the ball inside.
“We’ve got to do a good job with our post defense, we’ve got to make sure we don’t foul and we’ve got to make sure that we get to their shooters, but we can’t allow them to get the ball below the foul line.”
As for setting the tone against an inferior foe in a student-less RC, he added: “We’re not going to get caught up in the crowd. We’ve got a job to do, to go out there and beat Gannon. The students — here or not here — the bleachers will be full with somebody else. Our job is to go out there and play and that’s what we’re going to do.”