ST. BONAVENTURE — For Allegany residents living near St. Bonaventure University, it will likely sound as if there’s a campus emergency Wednesday. There will be sirens, as well as an automated voice booming from high-powered speakers.
However, university officials say there will be no reason to be alarmed.
St. Bonaventure will be testing its new emergency notification system on campus from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. The test includes high-powered speaker arrays that will be part of an outdoor notification system, so nearby residents may hear the system’s siren and speech alerts.
“Hopefully we never have to use it, hopefully there’s never an emergency on campus,” said St. Bonaventure Director of Safety and Security Gary Segrue, “but in the event there is, we need to be prepared.”
The new outdoor notification system is part of St. Bonaventure’s transition to the Alertus Emergency Notification System by Maryland-based Alertus Technologies. The company states its system has been implemented by more than 1,000 organizations, including Ohio State University and the U.S. House of Representatives.
The outdoor notification system will include three speaker arrays placed at Francis Hall, Doye Hall and Shay Hall. The purpose of testing them is to ensure they can be heard throughout the entire campus.
If all goes well, the new system will go into effect immediately, well ahead of the start of the fall semester Aug. 26.
Segrue, a retired New York State Police sergeant, said the speakers could be used to warn and give commands to the campus during all types of emergencies, from a tornado to an active shooter situation.
He added that the system, had it been in place, would have also been used during October’s on-campus armed robbery.
Three suspects, later indicted by a Cattaraugus County grand jury, reportedly entered the Garden East apartment building and used a weapon to rob students on the night of Oct. 15.
However, Segrue said the new emergency notification system was planned before the armed robbery, noting he submitted a suggested security plan to university officials in 2017.
That plan is now an 18-month, campus-wide security upgrade project that began in February and will be completed by August 2020 at the latest. It includes not only the new Alertus system, but also increasing the number of on-campus surveillance cameras from 149 to 350, requiring electronic card access to enter residence halls, and new fire protection equipment.
However, Segrue said installing a new outdoor notification system was certainly a top priority.
While the university sends emergency alerts via email and text messages, the prior outdoor notification system was an old steam whistle on campus. Segrue called the steam whistle “antiquated,” noting it doesn’t even work during the summer months when the boiler plant is not in operation.
Additionally, the steam whistle could only inform the campus there’s an emergency — not describe the emergency or give instructions.
The new outdoor notification system will set off sirens before an automated voice will inform the campus of the situation at hand and what to do. University officials can either select a pre-scripted message, or write an impromptu message.
The new outdoor notification system also integrates with the university’s office phone system, text-alert program and email notifications.
“I type in the message on my cell phone about the emergency at hand, it goes out over all four notification systems at once,” Segrue said. “It saves time. In any emergency, especially an active shooter, time is of the essence.”
St. Bonaventure’s testing of the new system coincidentally comes just days after this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which left 31 people dead and reignited safety concerns nationwide.
Last year, St. Bonaventure held an active shooter drill on campus with approximately 130 local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.