Here we are, 2020 high school grads.
We have come into this world during challenging times from our beginnings. My birth arrival, Nov. 11, 2002, was exactly 14 months from the date of the terrorist attack which targeted the World Trade Center.
The class of 2020 came into a world that was still healing and mourning such a loss — an event that changed the skyline of NYC as well as our nation. We have been that generation whose lives continue to be influenced by the country's greatest challenges, changes and disruptions that our nation has ever known.
We have been born to endure and to rebuild in many ways. We strive to keep our sights high on all that has been gained rather than lost. We will make up for those interrupted seasons with a new passion because we have experienced realities of unprecedented life changes overnight. We now have inherited a newfound appreciation for events and people that once (not very long ago) may have been taken for granted. We have learned to put even more “all” into our all.
We are uncertain as to what tomorrow may hold but for now we fondly hold onto each moment, person and experience that we have been blessed to have known.
A coach that holds a special place in my life (and someone) I consider a mentor and friend is Ben Wright. He has been that extended family who has devoted his time, knowledge and instruction as a well-respected swim and tennis coach since 2016.
Thank you to all who have played a role in who I have become to date and who I will become tomorrow.