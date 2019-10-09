PORTVILLE — What started out with the creation of eight holiday wreaths by a few volunteers to benefit Pfeiffer Nature Center has grown into 300 wreaths made through the efforts of many volunteers in the fall.
Pfeiffer’s annual wreath sale for 2019 is underway with the collection of natural materials to make the items. Orders are being taken through Nov. 1 for the handmade wreaths.
Chris Walden, chairman of the effort for Pfeiffer, said the project is one of two major fundraisers each year for the non-profit organization.
“The other event is the Woods Walk,” Walden said. “A lot of the (money raised) is for administration and for programming — we try to use all the money we can for programming.”
She said Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator, has been doing “terrific with the programs.”
“We just had (a program) last weekend and it was a great success,” Walden stated. “It was the fall festival with all the children.”
As in the past, Pleasant Valley Greenhouse owner Dan Evans has offered space in the greenhouse for volunteers to set up shop to work on the hundreds of wreaths.
“We have volunteers who go out now collecting things such as pine cones from the forests and the meadows and the ditches” to use as all-natural decorations, she explained.
She said the public can purchase Fraser fir wreaths for $30 undecorated and $36 decorated, or a Boxwood wreath for $42 undecorated and $48 decorated. The 24-inch wreath forms are purchased by Pfeiffer from Evans at a discount. Each of the wreaths are decorated individually and are therefore unique.
“Dan Evans graciously lets us use his facility to sit there and decorate for three days,” she added, noting there are between 24 and 30 volunteers who help. She said recruiting volunteers is usually easy because “they have such a good time, they usually want to come back.”
This is followed by the pick-up of wreaths by the purchasers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov 22 or 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.
“After we get them decorated, people (who ordered wreaths) will come down to Pleasant Valley Greenhouse nursery,” she continued. “We lay the wreaths out on the tables and people come and look them all over and get to choose which one they would like, which is really nice.”
The wreaths can be ordered online at Pfeiffer’s website at pfeiffernaturecenter.org or by calling the office at 933-0187. Credit cards, checks or cash will be accepted and all orders must be taken and paid for in advance.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)