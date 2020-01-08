LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca woman was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to one year in the Cattaraugus County Jail for her conviction of making methamphetamine.
Shannon Lee Hitchcock, 29, of Salamanca was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz for her conviction of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said Hitchcock was arrested March 29, 2018 in the town of Allegany when she knowingly possessed products to unlawfully manufacture methamphetamine.
Another Salamanca resident, Darrell Lichy, 32, was sentenced to one to three years in state prison for his conviction of second-degree assault, a class D felony and fifth-degree arson. The incident occurred on March 21, 2019 in the city of Salamanca, when Lichy, with intent to cause physical injury to another person, caused such injury by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.
Victor Smith, 32, of Olean, was sentenced to one year in the County Jail for his conviction for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on or about July 3, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant damaged property of another person.
Dawn M. Shelly, 50, of Olean, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Aug. 8, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant was in violation of a duly served court order of protection. Sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2020.
Four people were arraigned by Ploetz. They are:
Clarence Clark, 48, of Delevan pleaded not guilty to failure to register as a sex offender: a 10-day violation, a class D felony; two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, annual verification, class D felonies; failure to register: no photograph, a class D felony. The incident occurred between March 10, and 28, 2019, in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant, a registered sex offender allegedly failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 calendar days after a change of address, the district attorney said. The matter has been adjourned for motions.
Shawn Esis, 25, and Brianna Harvey, 30, both of East Otto, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony. The incident occurred on July 14, 2019, in the town of East Otto, when the defendants allegedly possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing methamphetamine. The matter has been adjourned for motions.
Brandi L. Schoonmaker, 30, of West Valley, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The incident occurred on or about Aug. 21, 2019, in the Town of Ashford, when the defendant allegedly possessed a narcotic drug. The matter has been adjourned for motions.